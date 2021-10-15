It was a disappointing afternoon for the Derry Area boys’ golf team, despite a record-setting round.
For the Greensburg Central Catholic girls: Another championship.
The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team captured its seventh consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship, while the Derry Area boys placed third in the district – the Trojans’ best finish in school history – during the WPIAL Class 2A boys’ team championship, all on Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
“Obviously, we are all disappointed that today ended the way that it did,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “It is an emotional letdown after the way we played in the semifinals.
“Anyone who plays the game of golf knows that golf is a game of highs and lows. You can play the best game of your life one day, and look like you never played the game before the next.”
The Trojans were riding high on Tuesday.
The Derry Area boys advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A Team championship for the third consecutive season on Tuesday. The only difference from previous seasons: This time, the Trojans finished as the top team in their semifinal grouping – and the only one to break 400 – as the Derry Area golfers finished with a 396.
Entering the district championship, Derry Area posted the second-best semifinal-round score, 11 strokes behind Quaker Valley, which was the medalist in the other semifinal bracket. Carmichaels shot a 402 on Tuesday, while North Catholic (416), Waynesburg Central (417) and traditional Class 2A powerhouse Sewickley Academy (418) were each separated by one stroke.
On Thursday, North Catholic captured the WPIAL Class 2A championship with a 405, four strokes better than Quaker Valley, which totaled a 409. Derry Area and Sewickley Academy tied for third with a 428, while Waynesburg Central (430) and Carmichaels (431) followed close behind.
“North Catholic was the team that surprised everyone,” Smeltzer said. “We beat them by 20 strokes on Tuesday, and today they beat us by 23. Today was their day. They beat a very good Quaker Valley team.”
North Catholic ended Sewickley Academy’s run of consecutive district championships. Sewickley Academy won the previous eight WPIAL Class 2A team championships. Before North Catholic today, Burgettstown was the last team other than Sewickley Academy to win a WPIAL Class 2A team championship in 2012, as the Blue Devils bested the Panthers by four strokes.
Now, North Catholic is at the top of Class 2A.
“Quaker Valley was expected to be the team to beat,” Smeltzer said. “To be honest, after Tuesday, people thought that we would pull off the upset and finish on top, but it wasn’t meant to be. North Catholic and Quaker Valley outplayed us, and the rest of the field. We didn’t play our best as a team today.”
Derry Area junior Hunter Jurica was the overall low medalist individually in the tournament, as he finished with a 74. Junior Ashton Beighley, who had the overall low score individually on Tuesday, finished with an 81, while senior Nick Thomas shot an 89. Junior Antonio Hauser ended one stroke back at 90 and senior Jonathan Hugus came in at 94.
Nobody outpaced Jurica, who will compete in the PIAA Class 2A Individual State Tournament. Jurica’s 74 was four strokes better than Zach Cozza and Justin Kontil, the North Catholic duo, along with Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger, who all fired a 78.
“Hunter once again went out and played his game,” Smeltzer said. “He gets in the zone, he dials it in and he plays. I can see him across three fairways and I know when he’s dialed in. Today, he was the overall low medalist in double-A and that’s something to be proud of.”
Derry Area has been involved in the WPIAL Class 2A Team playoffs four of the last five seasons.
Derry Area, as a team, finished sixth in the district during the WPIAL Class 2A championship match last season. In 2019, Derry Area also advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A team championship, where the Trojans finished fifth in the district.
They bettered that mark on Thursday.
“We aren’t done … far from it,” Smeltzer said. “Our program is going to continue to work hard and we’ll be back again. This team gave its all.”
The Derry Area boys finished 11-1 this season as a team and won its fourth section championship in five seasons. Derry Area won its first section title in golf during this run in the 2017 season. The Trojans added to that with another section title in 2019 and a third in four seasons – and first outright title – in 2020.
Derry Area’s only loss this season – which separated the Trojans from their second consecutive outright section title – was a heartbreaking three-stroke defeat against section co-champion Greensburg Central Catholic at Mount Odin.
“It’s bittersweet for the seniors, but they are the first group of seniors to earn three section titles in golf at Derry. They have their place in the record books. They also finished in third place today. That’ the highest we have placed and we were in excellent company with Sewickley Academy.”
Jurica, the overall low medalist from Thursday, is a junior, in addition to Beighley, who shot an 81, and Hauser. Smeltzer also recognized Hayden Smolleck and Owen Hammers, two alternates who stepped forward while the Trojans prepared for the post-season.
“Next year, we are still going to compete at a high level,” Smeltzer said. “The juniors will all be back, and (Smolleck and Hammers) are ready to step in and take their place in the starting lineup. I said that I needed all hands on deck because I needed to know if I had players available in case someone was quarantined or injured, and they chose to come and practice with the starting six.
“They sacrificed their own time to be there in case we needed them. That’s the kind of kids they are and I want them to know that the coaches and their teammates appreciated them being there. We have some other young players waiting. We will be back.”
The GCC girls won its seventh consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship on Thursday.
The Lady Centurions turned in a 332, which was 49 strokes better than second-place Central Valley. A season earlier, GCC won its sixth consecutive district title and ended with a 320, which was 99 strokes better than second-place Geibel. Sewickley Academy was the last team to win a district championship other than GCC in Class 2A, taking the title in 2014.
GCC started its dominance in 2015 and the run continued on Thursday. The Lady Centurions, who also beat Central Valley in 2016 and 2019, have won their seven WPIAL titles by a combined 252 strokes.
Meghan Zambruno turned in the low score for the Lady Centurions – and in Class 2A – with a 72. Sister Ella Zambruno followed with an 83, while Izzy Aigner ended two strokes back at 85 and Liv Kana shot a 92. The Zambruno sisters, Aigner and Kana all qualified for the PIAA Class 2A Individual State Tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. The Zambruno sisters and Aigner are all headed to the individual tournament for the second straight year, as all three finished among the top 11 in the state individually last season.
The GCC girls, as a team, finished second in the state during the 2020 PIAA Class 2A Team State Championships at Heritage Hills. The Lady Centurions sought a third consecutive team state championship. Though the Lady Centurions didn’t grab the ultimate prize, they have been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf in the state the previous six seasons.
