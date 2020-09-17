The Derry Area boys’ golf team dropped its first section match.
Greensburg Central Catholic edged out the Trojans, 207-209, during a WPIAL Section 2-AA match on Wednesday at Mount Odin. Also on Wednesday, Armstrong defeated Greater Latrobe by less than 10 strokes, 225-232, during a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match played at Latrobe Country Club.
Derry Area’s Ryan Bushey and GCC’s Dan McMaster shared low medalist honors, as the Centurions narrowly defeated the Trojans. Both teams have a win against one another this season, as Derry Area defeated GCC by 10 strokes, 216-226, at Latrobe Elks.
Hunter Jurica fired a 39 for the Trojans, while Nick Thomas and Bryce Baum both carded a 43. Ashton Beighey also came in at 46 for Derry Area.
James Zakrowski shot a 40 for GCC, while Ben Ritenour ended one stroke back at 41. Wade Boyle and Dylan Sebek both shot a 44 for the Centurions.
Jake Pavlik led Greater Latrobe (1-7, 1-8) with a 44 during the Wildcats’ loss against Armstrong. Pavlik ended his round with four pars and a birdie.
Owen Miele was one stroke behind with a 45, as was Dom Atkinson at 46. Logan Byrd contributed a 48 and Daylan Yeager carded a 49 for the Wildcats. Atkinson posted three pars, while Miele, Yeager, Ben Ridilla and Byrd all carded birdies.
Noah Oliver led Armstrong (5-2) with a 4-over-par-39, while Anthony Lobb contributed an 8-over-43. Logan Gawlinski carded a 45, while Zane Lasher ended one stroke back at 46. Maddox Rearic also posted a 52 for Armstrong.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 3:30 p.m. today against Hempfield Area at Greensburg Country Club. Derry Area continues Section 2-AA play on Tuesday at Madison Club.
