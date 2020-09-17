Simply put, head coach Vince Skillings said his team didn’t play Derry Area football in its 48-point Allegheny Seven Conference loss to North Catholic — which is ranked in the top five in WPIAL Class 3A, by the way — in last week’s season opener.
The running game has been a Derry Area staple, especially during Tim Sweeney’s six years as coach when the Trojans went 49-18 and qualified for the playoffs four times, reaching the district semifinals twice and championship game once.
But Derry Area rushed for only 83 yards on 35 attempts — that’s less than 2.4 a carry — and scored only seven points against North Catholic. Skillings, another Derry Area alum who was a standout at the major college level (Ohio State), also said that it wasn’t because of the running backs.
“We weren’t really disappointed in the running game,” Skillings offered. “What hurt us was our line-blocking.
“We just didn’t get a push up front. We were getting beat off the football.
“At times, we had something going, and someone would make a wrong block or miss their assignment. A lot of that ended up being a tackle for loss or no gain, or drive-killers.”
The Trojans finished with only 169 total yards. Freshman Ahmad Ward (5-8, 170) and senior Isaiah Ward (5-10, 215) combined for 59 yards on the ground while quarterbacks Nick Detore (6-0, 165) and Paul Koontz (5-10, 185) went a collective five of 10 for 86 yards and the team’s lone touchdown, a pass to senior wide receiver Hunter Wack (5-10, 195).
The starter last season, Koontz has been slowed by a knee injury. Skillings said he will use both quarterbacks when Derry Area (0-1, 0-1) continues conference play 7 p.m. Friday at Deer Lakes (0-1, 0-1) with Detore getting the start.
But, even more so than the offense, Skillings said it was the other side of the ball that really let the Trojans down in giving up 55 points against North Catholic. And that, he added, was on the coaching staff.
“We felt going into that game that we could beat North Catholic. But we were not fundamentally sound and did not play disciplined football,” Skillings indicated.
“Guys were lining up out of position, and the coaches are taking the blame for that. That’s our fault. We should’ve done a better job of instilling that discipline in the players.
“On defense, our linebackers and secondary players were lining up too tight inside. We essentially gave them the edge, and they made us pay on the perimeter.
“Offensively,” Skillings continued, “we just couldn’t get anything going. After watching the film, we missed blocks and made the wrong block at inopportune times.
“We were inconsistent. That cost us. They just came out and punched us in the mouth and we didn’t respond. We hope to fix all of that this week. We’ll be ready when we go to Deer Lakes this week.”
Deer Lakes also scored only one touchdown in its 29-7 conference defeat against Freeport Area to begin the season. However, in that game, quarterback Derek Burk threw for 158 yards in completing 11 of 26 passes.
“He’s a nice passer,” Skillings observed. “He’s very good in the pocket and even better on the run.
“He’s a very consistent quarterback. We hope to be able to contain him and not let him break the pocket.
“They’ll do a lot of play-action passes and occasionally use the jet-sweep. They’re not much different than what they were in the past or what we saw from them last week.
“They like to run a zone-power offense. They use an old-school type defense that’s not too much different that what was used in the past, so we’re familiar with that.”
Although the start of the season was delayed by two weeks because of the coronavirus, Skillings said it may have been a little later yet for the Trojans while the school district pondered exactly how to safely return. But, at the same time, he absolutely did not use that in any way as a reason for their lopsided loss to North Catholic.
“Even though we may have gotten behind a few other teams by one or two weeks, I thought we did a good job of making up for that time with some of the kids coming in a couple of extra days on their own,” Skillings remarked. “We were pretty confident that we were ready to compete.
“Our performance against North Catholic was definitely disheartening, but the sign of a true champion is getting back up after being knocked down. So we’re going to find out where we’re and and what we have this week.”
