The Derry Area football team might be winless, but Trojans’ head coach Vince Skillings believes his team has displayed continual improvement throughout the last several weeks.
Skillings hopes his team can continue to build off that improvement, as the Trojans have another opportunity to pick up their first win of the season at East Allegheny, 7 p.m. Friday for an Allegheny Seven Conference contest.
“We stressed the importance of starting to build some momentum,” Skillings said. “If we win out, we don’t know how things will shake out. I have seen crazier things happen in my years of coaching and playing. We encouraged the guys to keep playing hard and play for the community and the school.”
Derry Area is 0-2 in Allegheny Seven Conference play and 0-6 overall. The Trojans lost 32-14 during a home game against Valley last Friday.
Despite the 18-point setback, the Trojans’ 32 points represented a season low allowed for the third straight game. Derry Area allowed an average of 65 points per game during the Trojans’ first three contests. But that number fell to 41 points a game in their last three, which is a 24-point drop from their first three games. Derry Area also secured its first lead of the season offensively, 7-0, in the first quarter on a Damauri Robinson 30-yard run.
Skillings was happy with the fight his team displayed on Friday and he believes the final score wasn’t indicative of how his Trojans played.
“After watching film, we actually played a pretty good game,” Skillings said. “We have to give Valley credit, because they balled out too. It was a very competitive game, and we told the guys take away a couple miscues and we turn that game around.”
Big plays ultimately cost the Trojans. Lapses on defense and special teams proved costly, as did several turnovers that led to the victory for Valley.
Valley scored on a 58-yard reverse, while a 78-yard punt return later set up a touchdown. Derry Area also threw a pair of interceptions, one which turned into points for Valley.
“We definitely need to find some way to patch up our special teams,” Skillings said. “We are trying to get starters a break and get them off the field, so we have lineman in places they shouldn’t be. We are going to look into that and make adjustments but other than that we played really well.”
Sophomore running back Ahmad Ward enjoyed a standout performance with 21 carries for 118 yards rushing. He also came up big defensively with six tackles.
Skillings is excited about the future for his sophomore running back.
“Ahmad is a character, and he keeps all of laughing,” Skillings said with a laugh. “Ahmad is a quiet leader, and he leads more by performance than anything and when he gets going, he really gives us an emotional lift. We want him to improve his work ethic and we believe he can be a (division one) running back if he continues to improve.”
Running back Eric Catone had a nice game, as well with 14 carries for 66 yards. Skillings has been happy with not only Catone’s play, but his leadership, as well.
“Eric is a quiet leader just like Ahmad,” Skillings said. “He works really hard and he’s one of the hardest working guys on the team. He tried hard to be the best player on the field. We are really pleased with his effort and the players really feed off of his emotion and effort.”
East Allegheny enters Friday’s game 1-3 in Allegheny Seven play and 2-5 overall, as the Wildcats are in a race for fourth place in the conference.
The Wildcats blasted Jeannette to open the season before back-to-back non-conference losses against Serra Catholic and Steel Valley, a pair of Class 2A schools, by a combined 64-14 margin. The Wildcats rebounded with a 30-21 victory at one-win Burrell in the conference opener, but lost their last three games.
East Allegheny suffered a 17-point setback at first-place North Catholic, lost by two points against third-place Deer Lakes and fell by 10 at second-place Freeport Area last Friday. After losing by a combined 50 points against Serra Catholic and Steel Valley, East Allegheny lost by 29 points to the top three teams in the conference.
Skillings still feels the Trojans have a good opportunity to pick up their first win of the season.
“East Allegheny is a very athletic team,” Skillings said. “They are a very physical team, and we are going to have to fight and scrap with them. We have been playing at a much more physical level of competition and we identified some possible personnel changes that we worked on this week.”
The Trojans and Wildcats were part of the Allegheny Seven Conference last season, but they did not play one another. Their game on Oct. 16 last season was postponed because of coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions.
East Allegheny is currently on the brink of the playoffs in the Allegheny Seven Conference, and Skillings hopes his team can play the role of spoiler and secure its first win on Friday.
“We will definitely use (playing spoiler to team’s playoff chances) as a motivational tool,” Skillings said. “We told the guys let’s spoil some people’s dreams and let’s enhance ours. If you really want a shot at the championship, then you have to win out and let’s see how the dice roll.”
The Trojans have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs at this point in time, but they have to win out for an opportunity to get in. The Trojans host one-win Burrell on Oct. 22 before traveling to first-place North Catholic in the regular-season finale on Oct. 29.
“I am really proud of the way the young men have not lost their confidence out there,” Skillings said. “Fortunately, the guys took the advice I gave them in the offseason that they have to have thick skin and short memories.”
