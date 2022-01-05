Derry Area boys’ basketball coach Tom Esposito felt this one got away from his Trojans.
The Trojans hadn’t played in two weeks, but they enjoyed a solid start. They didn’t commit many turnovers and got a career night from Tyson Webb, too.
Things just didn’t work out for the Trojans, who suffered a 66-59 setback against Knoch during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 game played Tuesday at Derry Area.
“When you look back on games, this is one we let slip through our fingers,” Derry Area coach Tom Esposito said. “This is a tough one to swallow. Our teams always play hard and for the most part, put themselves in position to win basketball games.”
The Trojans also committed just 10 team turnovers against Knoch. The issue was that six-to-eight of them were unforced, costly and came at inopportune times for the Trojans.
“In high school basketball, if you have 10 turnovers, you’re going to win 99% of your games,” Esposito said. “The turnovers we did have came at the wrong times to have turnovers. We shot ourselves in the foot at the wrong time.”
One of those costly turnovers came in the fourth quarter during a one-point game. The Trojans called a play for Webb, but committed an unforced turnover, which squandered the scoring opportunity.
“We came out of a timeout with a play for Tyson, but then we had an unforced turnover,” Esposito said. “We felt very confident with what we set up for Tyson. But we turned the ball over.”
Webb paced the Trojans with a personal-best 30 points on a 12-of-19 effort from the field, which included six three-pointers and eight rebounds.
“Tyson Webb had a career night,” Esposito said. “He was great from the field, he battled on the glass for rebounds … he played very well.”
Gabe Carbonara was also in double figures for the Trojans with 12 points, in addition to nine rebounds, while Nathan Papuga connected on three field goals, including a pair of triples, for nine points.
Knoch standout Ryan Lang led the Knights with 25 points, while Carson Kosecki followed with 14 points. Zarian Finucan was also in double figures for the Knights with 11 points.
The Knights improved to 1-2 in the section and 4-6 overall, while Derry Area dropped to 1-2 in section play and 3-4 overall.
The Trojans opened the season with a loss against Kiski Area, but responded with three consecutive wins versus Homer-Center, Greensburg Salem and Keystone Oaks.
The Trojans have hit a recent rough patch with three consecutive losses against Yough and North Catholic before the holiday, and now Knoch on Tuesday. Esposito intends to break down film with his players to start Wednesday’s practice.
“We’re going to hopefully use the film as a learning tool for these guys, so they can learn from it,” Esposito said. “Guys are frustrated because they know that we were very capable of winning this basketball game.”
The Trojans raced out to a 21-12 lead after one quarter despite a 14-day layoff. Derry Area’s last game before Tuesday came on Dec. 21 at North Catholic. The Trojans didn’t play a game during the holiday break, but they practiced every other day.
“They were totally exhausted after every practice,” Esposito said. “I knew we were ready to play.”
Indeed they were. Webb scored 13 of his game-high 30 points in the first quarter, including a pair of triples, while Carbonara had four points and Nathan Papuga drained a three-pointer.
“For not playing for 14 days, coming out of the gate and putting 21 points in the first quarter and having a nine-point lead against a team like Knoch … we were pleased,” Esposito said.
The Trojans enjoyed a hot start, but they hit a second-quarter lull, as Knoch jumped ahead. The Knights outscored the Trojans 20-7 in the second quarter to open a four-point halftime lead, 32-28, as Lang led the way with eight points.
“They hurt us in the second quarter,” Esposito said. “But it was always a two-possession game in the second half.”
It was a back-and-forth third quarter with the Trojans besting Knoch by one point, as Derry Area trailed by three points, 46-43, entering the final eight minutes. The Knights finished it off in the fourth, as they outscored the Trojans by four points in the deciding quarter.
“We just couldn’t come up with the bucket that we needed,” Esposito said.
Derry Area is back in action at Freeport Area, 7:30 p.m. Friday in another section showdown. The Yellowjackets, who scored a five-point win at Burrell on Tuesday, are 1-1 in the section and 4-3 overall.
“We’re going to continue to work,” Esposito said. “These guys are fun to coach and they want to learn. That’s what we’re using the film for. We’re going to practice and prepare for Freeport.”
———
KNOCH (66)
Lang 9-5-25; Fraser 3-2-8; Kosecki 6-1-14; Snyder 1-0-2; Finugan 3-4-11; Stallsmith 0-0-0; Herritt 2-0-6; Allen 0-0-0; Pacek 0-0-0; Haas 0-0-0; Infante 0-0-0; Danchue 0-0-0; Phillips 0-0-0. Totals, 24-13(16)—66
DERRY AREA (59)
Webb 12-0-30; Angus 1-3-6; Watson 1-0-2; Wasnick 0-0-0; Tabita 0-0-0; Frye 0-0-0; Ward 0-0-0; Carbonara 5-2-12; Beighley 0-0-0; Papuga 3-1-9; Bush 0-0-0. Totals, 22-6(9)—59
Score by Quarters
Knoch 12 20 14 20 — 66 Derry Area 21 7 15 16 — 59
Three-point field goals: Webb-6, Papuga-2, Angus; Lang-2, Herritt-2, Kosecki, Finugan
