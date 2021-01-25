For the first eight minutes of Friday night’s game, the Derry Area boys basketball team was all over Shaler Area — outscoring the Titans by double figures while forcing eight turnovers.
That was until Shaler Area’s Dylan Schlagel — who posted a game-high 33 points — took over, as the Titans (2-1, 3-2) scored a 70-58 victory in a non-conference matchup played Friday at Derry Area.
“I can’t say enough of the effort,” Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito said of battling with a Class 5A team. “I’m proud of the guys. We know the potential we have now.”
The Trojans (0-3, 0-3) led 18-10 after the first quarter. But Shaler Area rallied by outscoring Derry Area, 27-12, in the second to lead by seven at the half. Despite closing the gap to five in the third and seven in the fourth, the Trojans ultimately suffered a 12-point defeat.
In the first quarter, Derry Area stormed out to a 14-2 lead. Ryan Bushey scored five of his team-high 16 points during that span.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm,” Esposito said. “We shot the ball 100% better in the first quarter than we have all year. And we got on a run.”
Derry Area shot 6-of-13 from the field in the first quarter, with a trey each by Josh Ulery and Nick Detore.
“I’ll take a first quarter like that every time we step on the court,” Esposito added.
Derry Area’s Tyson Webb, who finished with 12, extended the Trojans’ lead to 18-7 after a steal and finish with 13 seconds left in the first. But Shaler Area’s Joe Desabato nailed a corner 3-pointer on the following play as time expired to pull his team within eight.
And while the Trojans held Schagel to just five points in the first, the 6-foot-4 junior got the hot hand in the second pouring in 13.
“He’s a basketball player,” Esposito said. “He can penetrate, he can stroke the trey.”
Schagel scored the Titans’ first nine points in the second to take a 21-19 lead — six of which resulted off a Derry Area turnover.
“We had way too many turnovers, in between from half court to the top of our arc,” Esposito said. “That’s where all the turnovers came. We panicked a little bit in those situations.”
The Trojans had nine second-quarter turnovers, compared to just two in the first quarter.
Derry Area took its final lead of the game at 22-21 when Detore connected on one of his four three’s on Friday. Detore finished with 15.
“Nick snapped out of it, and we expect that out of Nick,” Esposito said. “I expect four trays out from Nick every single game.”
Detore hit another 3-pointer to snap a 9-0 Shaler Area run, pulling the Trojans within five at 30-25. The Titans led 37-30 at halftime.
Shaler Area picked up where they left off to start the third, scoring four unanswered points to take an 11-point lead.
But later in the quarter, Bushey sank two free throws following a steal to pull the Trojans within six, 46-40. He finished with a game-high nine steals.
“I thought Ryan played much better as the floor general,” Esposito said.
Webb later stole the ball and assisted Bushey to make it a five-point game, 48-43, as the Trojans caused six turnovers in the third quarter.
“They turned it over, too,” Esposito said. “I hope that’s a credit to our defense. We’ve been playing very well defensively all season.”
But the Titans hit a dagger to end the third quarter — this time Desabato finding Schagel for a corner trey at the buzzer to go ahead by eight, 51-43.
“They made big shots when they needed to,” the Trojans’ head coach said.
Derry Area cut the deficit to seven early in the fourth, but Shaler Area eventually pulled away for a 12-point win.
The Trojans are winless through three games. They opened their season with a 20-point loss at Deer Lakes, and followed with a 13-point defeat against visiting Burrell, both WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 contests.
However, Esposito felt that his team’s performance on Friday has shown they can compete.
“It was just a gutsy effort by our guys. … They responded to our practice from yesterday,” he said. “Now they set the bar up. We were at 0-2 and I started questioning myself about the potential of our basketball team. Because prior to playing any games, I thought we had a lot of potential. I felt that we gave two games away against Deer Lakes and Burrell. I’m glad that they finally saw the potential that they have.”
Derry Area was set to face North Catholic on Tuesday, but that game has been postponed. So, Shaler Area head coach Rob Niederberger contacted Esposito to see if the Trojans were interested in an exhibition.
“I said, ‘What the heck,’” said Esposito. “These kids got to play. ... We’ve had 34 practices, this is our third game. We need to get in the rhythm of playing games.”
The Trojans host Knoch (2-1, 2-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 battle. Knoch was co-section champ alongside Highlands last year.
“Knoch is a very good defensive team. I already have the game plan ready,” Esposito said.
“I don’t expect to lose a section game the rest of the year,” he added.
