Not to worry.
No, Derry Area didn’t lose another starter — what would’ve been the fourth in three weeks — after Matt McDowell missed some of the second half of the Southmoreland game with an ankle injury.
At least not that head football coach Vince Skillings is aware of at this point.
Just in the past three weeks alone, McDowell, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior, has gone from wide receiver to backup quarterback to tailback because season-ending injuries to — not one, not two, but — three players.
McDowell rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, second to the 95 and one score by senior quarterback Nick Detore (6-0, 165), in last week’s non-conference game against Southmoreland. Detore also completed 15 of 28 passes for 175 yards and another touchdown.
But it still wasn’t enough as the Trojans couldn’t hang onto a first-half lead during a 28-20 loss against Southmoreland. Derry Area had a chance to pull it out in the fourth quarter after twice driving deep into Southmoreland territory, but the Trojans missed a field goal and then — with a minute and a half left — threw an interception that deflected off of a player’s helmet.
“We wanted to at least try and come away with some points,” Skillings explained of the decision to attempt the field goal. “There was enough time left in the game to where we maybe could’ve scored again.
“And we had the play that we wanted,” Skillings said of the pass on first and 10 from the Southmoreland 14-yard line. “He just kind of rushed it a little bit.”
But, again, that was a non-conference game. And Skillilngs said that McDowell, after leaving for precautionary reasons, is expected to be in the lineup — in all three phases of the game — 7 p.m. Friday when Derry Area (1-2, 1-3) plays at Valley (1-2, 1-2) in the first of three WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference matchups to conclude the regular season.
“He (McDowell) could’ve gone back in, but we were comfortable with Amari Graham (5-11, 150, Sr.) and Hunter Wack (5-10, 195, Sr.) at the corners,” Skillings said. “We were just being a little conservative.
“He’s been a workhorse for us the last couple weeks, going both ways and on special teams. We just wanted to give him a couple days off.
“He did have some slight swelling in the ankle. We just want to make sure he doesn’t aggravate it for this week.”
If McDowell is unable to go, Graham or Ahmad Ward (5-8, 170) — a freshman — will be the tailback with sophomore Jordan Flack (5-9, 155) moving in at wide receiver. He joins senior Sam Jones (6-4, 195), who had six catches for 92 yards vs. Southmoreland, and Wack. Defensively, Graham or senior Tristan Seager (6-3, 160) would take over at cornerback.
The Trojans did have a difficult time dealing with Southmoreland quarterback Zach Cernuto. He was 19 of 28 for 261 yards and three touchdowns, and also led the team in rushing with 73 yards.
“That’s the part that I was even more impressed with. He’s has the ability to run, and he was even quicker and faster than I thought,” Skillings offered.
“He was even more impressive in person than he was on video. He’s a very nice athlete, and we knew that going in.
“He’s a very accurate passer with a strong arm. We worked a lot on pass-defense leading up to the game.
“He did a very good job of hitting his receivers in the open area of our zone. Most of the time, the best we could do was make the tackle after the catch.”
Still, Derry Area was in position to win in the fourth quarter. Part of that was because the Trojans limited Southmoreland and Cernuto to one second-half touchdown.
“Oh, my. That was a heartbreaking game,” Skillings expressed.
“Our kids really played hard. They put it all out there.
“They’re starting to buy into what we’re trying to do and executing the way we want them to. And we put four quarters of football together.
“There were a lot of tears in the locker room after the game, and that’s fine. That lets us as coaches know that they care.
“We just had a couple penalties at inopportune times, and we made one miscommunication mistake in (pass) coverage that turned out to be the game-winning score.
“Overall, we were pleased with the players’ effort, and we let them know that.”
Valley is coached by Muzzy Colosimo, who led Greensburg Central Catholic to a WPIAL Class 2A championship in 2009. This week, Derry Area will also face another quarterback kind of in the same mold as Cernuto. That would be senior Cayden Quinn (5-10, 180).
“With the offenses designed the way they are today, the best athlete is almost always going to be the quarterback,” Skillings explained. “We need to keep him (Quinn) in check.
“He is a scrambler and can get the ball downfield, too. We’re expecting to see them try and throw the ball a lot against us and challenge our secondary.
“We’ve given up some big plays in the secondary, and they have some tall receivers. We have to be able to contain them and their quarterback.”
Those receivers are 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior Matt Bresuciak and 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior Elijah Murray. Even the Vikings’ backfield is big with Justin Hooper (5-11, 200) and Cameron George (6-1, 205) at tailback and fullback, respectively, while Jeremiah Johnson (5-9, 165) is the tight end with all three being seniors.
“They’re a team that has a lot of size and athleticism,” Skillings pointed out. “They have some really solid skill guys.
“Defensively, (Murray) jumps out. He’s one of those sideline-to-sideline type of linebackers.
“They play a 3-4 defense and that’s what we’ve seen the past two weeks. We’ll be ready for that.
“It’s just a matter of how we do up front, as it is every game. You have to be able to control the line of scrimmage. If we can do that, we feel pretty good about the game.”
The Trojans’ four mainstays up front on both sides of the ball remain seniors Cain Latta (6-4, 225) and Elijah Penich (6-1, 210), and juniors Noah Cymmerman (5-9, 260) and Dylan Rhodes (6-0, 225). Senior Elijah Ward (5-10, 235) is the other offensive lineman.
And with the shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Skillings knows that every game from here on out is critical. In fact, he went so far as to call them must-win.
“Every week is pretty much do-or-die now,” Skillings conceded. “We still control our own fate as far as possibly getting into the playoffs, but we’re going to have to win out.
“We realize that. We’ve been emphasizing that in practice.
“It’s a sense of urgency now. We’re hoping that helps to motivate the kids even more.”
