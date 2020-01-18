Despite being in foul trouble, the Derry Area boys’ basketball team held on to defeat host Penns Manor Area, 57-52, in an exhibition game Friday.
The contest was close the whole way with the Trojans (5-9 overall) holding a three-point edge, 30-27, at halftime. Penns Manor Area cut it to two after three quarters, but Derry Area got it done with defense in the fourth.
The Trojans were led by Ryan Bushey with 21 points and four steals. Aidan Bushey had 13 points and four steals, and Tanner Nicely 12 points while Tyson Webb added nine.
Game-scoring honors went to PMA’s Garrett Grimaldi with 20 points. Dimitri Lieb had 10 for the Comets.
DA is back in WPIAL Section 1-AAAA action Tuesday at Freeport Area (1-4, 3-8). The Trojans are 2-3 and in fourth place in the section and edged Freeport Area at home, 59-57, back on Dec. 20.
——— DERRY AREA (57)
A. Bushey 4-4-13; R. Bushey 7-5-21; Nicely 5-2-12; Jones 1-0-2; Webb 3-1-9. Totals, 20-12(19)—57
PENNS MANOR AREA (52)
Baum 3-1-7; Lieb 4-0-10; A. Hill 1-0-2; Chisdane 0-1-1; Ga. Grimaldi 10-0-20; Gr. Grimaldi 1-1-3; M. Hill 2-0-5; Hays 1-0-2; Kaches 1-0-2. Totals, 23-3(10)—52
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 15 15 14 13 — 57 Penns Manor 14 13 15 10 — 52
Three-point field goals: R. Bushey-2, Webb-2, A. Bushey; Lieb-2, M. Hill
