Derry Area led by 15-plus points several times and, with three starters having fouled out, held off a late Homer-Center charge for a 74-68 win in Friday’s first round of the Richland Holiday Tournament.
The Trojans (3-5 overall) will now face host Richland, a state semifinalist last season, or Blairsville in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game.
It also marked a win by DA head coach Tom Esposito over his former team.
For the third straight game, Derry Area shot more than 50 percent from the floor, led by Aidan Bushey’s 28 points that included four threes.
Two other players for Derry Area also scored in double figures as Tanner Nicely netted 16 points while Ryan Bushey had 13, along with eight assists and five steals.
The Trojans put up 25 points in the first quarter to lead by eight, and increased the advantage to 11 after three periods (58-47) before Homer-Center attempted its comeback with those three Derry Area players on the bench.
The Wildcats outscored Derry Area, 21-16, in the fourth quarter.
For Homer-Center, Nick Sardone shared game-scoring honors with 28 points. Cody Gearhart added 15 for the Wildcats.
———
Richland Holiday Tournament First Round DERRY AREA (74)
A. Bushey 12-0-28; R. Bushey 3-6-13; Nicely 5-5-16; Jones 1-2-4; Webb 2-2-7; Hood 0-0-0; Detore 0-1-1; Ulery 2-0-5. Totals, 25-16(24)—74
HOMER-CENTER (68)
Sardone 9-10-28; Gearhart 5-3-15; Evanick 4-1-9; Henry 3-3-9; Dughtery 1-0-2; Mock 1-0-3; Kochman 1-0-2. Totals, 24-17(26)—68
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 25 14 19 16 — 74 Homer-Center 17 12 18 21 — 68
Three-point field goals: A. Bushey-4, R. Bushey, Nicely, Webb, Ulery; Gerhart-2, Mock
