Just keep shooting. Even when you’re cold.
That’s the advice the Derry Area boys basketball team heeded during an avenging 52-48 win against visiting Deer Lakes (3-2, 6-3) in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 matchup on Friday.
The Trojans went 1-of-15 from behind the arc in the first half, but their shots started to fall later on.
With a two-point lead to begin the fourth quarter, senior Nick Detore hit back-to-back three-pointers to put Derry Area ahead by seven, 42-35.
Detore finished with 11 after starting 0-of-5 from downtown. He made three of his last four triples.
“I was trying to get in the flow of the game,” Detore said. “I was missing early — just gotta keep shooting like coach is always telling me. And we got back in the game, got up, and finished it out.”
Derry Area (4-2, 4-3) fell 52-32 at Deer Lakes in their season opener. The Trojans have now won four in a row.
“I can’t say enough about them. I’m so proud,” Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito said. “Good basketball teams win four games straight, and I like to think that we’re becoming a pretty decent basketball team right now.”
Friday night’s game was a dog fight on both ends of the floor. Neither team led by more than seven.
Derry Area led 10-8 after the first and held a one-point halftime lead, despite Lucas Tiglio’s five first-half three’s. Deer Lakes took a two-point advantage in the third, but Derry Area finished the quarter up 36-34. Led by Detore in the fourth, the Trojans went on for a four-point victory.
Sam Jones led the Trojans with 15 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Bushey contributed 14, sinking nine of 10 free throws.
“We couldn’t get a shot to fall (in the first half),” Esposito said “We just had to continue doing what we were doing on offense, because I told them, the shots are going to fall.”
“You hope that they fall,” he added, “And they did.”
The Lancers led 5-0 after Tiglio’s first three-pointer. Bushey assisted Jones twice for layups in the first quarter. Bushey’s aggressive play got the senior thrice to the line, where he picked up five points.
Early in the second quarter, the Trojans big men — Jones and Grant Hudson — each picked up their third foul.
But no worries.
Derry Area’s Gabe Carbonara, a transfer from Aquinas Academy, provided a spark off the bench with six points and some key rebounds.
“Gabe Carbonara gave us quality, great minutes,” Esposito said. “Those were six big points. He played well defensively, too.”
After the Trojans missed their first eight three’s, Tyson Webb hit one to push Derry Area’s lead to 13-9. However, Tiglio responded with three of his own, helping Deer Lakes to an 18-17 lead.
But then Carbonara fueled a 4-0 run by himself, scoring two layups, each the result of his offensive own rebound.
“He’s just an athlete,” Esposito said, “As a basketball player, being in the right spot at the right time.”
The Trojans led 21-20 at halftime.
In the third, Bushey found Jones underneath the basket to knot it at 27. Detore then Bushey hit three-pointers to put Derry Area ahead, 33-30 — a lead of which the Trojans did not let go.
Derry Area held Tiglio scoreless in the third.
“We made a minor adjustment at halftime in our 2-3 (zone). We had to shade towards (Tiglio), and he had one trey in the fourth quarter,” Esposito said. “Our guys responded to our adjustment at halftime.”
Detore’s treys put Derry Area ahead by seven in the fourth quarter. But, five points from Bryce Robson and three from Armend Karpuzi later drew the Lancers within two, 46-44.
But with Deer Lakes set up in a press, the Trojans were patient with the ball and Webb assisted Jones for a layup in transition.
“We were smart with the basketball,” Esposito said.
Bushey sank 4-of-4 and Detore made a pair of free throws to ice the game for Derry Area.
“Ryan managed the game well late in the game,” Esposito said. “...We didn’t turn the ball over that really led to anything.”
Both teams had 13 turnovers.
The Trojans made four out of 10 three-point shots in the second half.
Detore scored eight in the fourth quarter.
“That’s a senior stepping up,” Esposito said.
“We beat a very good basketball team, very good,” Esposito said. “They were 6-1 coming in here. They played very well defensively. I think in all respect to their defense, I think our defense outplayed their defense.”
Webb finished with five points and seven rebounds.
Robson had 15 and Karpuzi, 13, for Deer Lakes.
Esposito spoke highly of his team’s gutsy effort.
“They are working hard. They’re Derry kids,” he said. “One thing we’ll always do is play the game hard. That’s all I ask of them, and good things are happening because of it.”
Derry Area will have another shot at redemption at Burrell, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Bucs (2-5, 6-7) downed the Trojans, 50-37, earlier this season.
Esposito gave the Trojans the weekend off after playing three games in four days.
“We’ll be ready for a very good practice on Monday,” he said. “It’s a road game, you never know what happens on the road. Hopefully we can just keep it rolling.”
Deer Lakes won the junior varsity game, 46-34. Carbonara scored 13 points to lead Derry Area.
——— DEER LAKES (48)
Butler 0-0-0; Schaeffer 0-0-0; Burk 0-2-2; Robson 5-3-15; Buechel 0-0-0; Karpuzi 5-3-13; Tiglio 6-0-18; Brannagan 0-0-0; Rothrauff 0-0-0; Love 0-0-0; Litrun 0-0-0; Zalus 0-0-0; McCloskey 0-0-0; Fletcher 0-0-0; Kruse 0-0-0; Dietrich 0-0-0. Totals, 16-8(16)—48
DERRY AREA (52)
Webb 2-0-5; Bushey 2-9-14; Ulery 0-0-0; Detore 3-2-11; Jones 7-1-15; Papuga 0-0-0; Carbonara 3-0-6; I. Ward 0-0-0; Watson 0-0-0. E. Ward 0-0-0; Hudson 0-1-1; Penich 0-0-0. Totals, 17-13(20)—52
Score by Quarters
Deer Lakes 8 12 14 14 — 48 Gr. Latrobe 10 11 15 16 — 52
Three-point field goals: Detore-3, Webb, Bushey; Tiglio-6, Robson-2
