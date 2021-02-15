After having won four in a row, the Derry Area boys basketball team has — in the words of head coach Tom Esposito — “hit a roadblock shooting the rock” in its last two games.
The Trojans have now lost two straight contests, the latest a 57-33 exhibition defeat at Mount Pleasant Area on Friday.
Prior to a 70-49 loss at Burell on Thursday, Derry Area (4-3, 4-5) had won four straight contests in Section 1-4A. That includes key section wins over Knoch, Freeport Area, Keystone Oaks and Deer Lakes.
But the Trojans shot a combined 23% from the field in its two recent losses.
“When shots aren’t falling, it affects each facet of the game and really puts pressure on our defense,” Esposito said.
The Vikings (4-4, 6-7) led 13-7 after the first and 28-14 at halftime. Derry Area outscored the Vikings in the third, 13-12, trailing 40-27 with a quarter remaining. But Mount Pleasant Area poured in 17 in the fourth to Derry Area’s six to set the final.
Ryan Bushey scored a team-high 14 in Friday’s loss at MPA. Josh Ulery and Gabe Carbonara each chipped in six.
Nathan Kubasky of MPA led all scorers with 27. Jonas King added 10.
“In all due respect, we didn’t get after Burrell and Mount Pleasant the way we did beating Knoch, Deer Lakes and Freeport,” Esposito said.
The Trojans gave the ball away 18 times in its last two outings.
“We’re having some turnovers that we shouldn’t be having from a veteran team and at this point of the season, but a total of 18 turnovers the past two games isn’t too bad,” he said.
Esposito said Derry Area’s defense is giving up 54 points per game — which is a good number, he noted.
“In our section, when a team holds opponents in the low 50’s, you take pride in your defense,” he said. “We take pride in our defense. We need to get back to playing the type of defense we’re accustomed to playing. … That’s what fuels our offense.”
Derry Area travels to Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Trojans handed Keystone Oaks a 62-50 loss on Feb. 4.
“We’ll be OK once our shots start falling and not pressing as individuals,” he said.
The WPIAL decided that this year’s basketball playoffs are an open tournament, which means all teams are invited to participate.
“It’s gut check time for all of us down the stretch if we want to get to where we want to be in a couple weeks,” Esposito said.
——— DERRY AREA (33)
Webb 0-0-0; Bushey 4-5-14; Ulery 2-0-6; Detore 1-0-3; Beighley 0-0-0; Carbonara 3-0-6; I. Ward 0-0-0; Watson 0-0-0; E. Ward 0-0-0; Jones 2-0-4; Penich 0-0-0. Totals, 12-5(9)—33
MOUNT PLEASANT AREA (57)
Bungard 4-0-10; King 5-0-10; Kubasky 11-2-27; Salvatore 1-2-5; Toohey 0-0-0; Yurechko 2-0-5. Totals, 23-4(7)—57
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 7 7 13 6 — 33 Mt. Pleasant 13 15 12 17 — 57
Three-point field goals: Ulery-2, Bushey, Detore; Kubasky-3, Bungard-2, Salvatore, Yurechko
