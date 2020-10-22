If Derry Area doesn’t play another football game again this season — and there may be one more, although it probably won’t be in the playoffs — head coach Vince Skillings is grateful for the ones the Trojans did.
“The end of the season feels a lot like the beginning,” Skillings stated. “There’s a lot of uncertainty and questions.”
Derry Area was to play its final game of the regular season Friday at Burrell, the last of what was supposed to be the last of six in the WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference.
But, for the second straight week, the Trojans have been sidelined because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Their conference home game last week against East Allegheny was canceled because of the virus, and now this one, as well, because of an uptick in positive cases in the school district. And at least one of those involves a football player.
“That moved us into a second week of being shut down,” Skillings explained. “I guess quarantine is the right way to describe it.”
So the team is under orders to do just that through Friday. That’ll be two weeks without a game.
“This is the way it is with the pandemic,” Skillings simplified. “Things come up.
“We were hoping to get a game in this week, but we found out that’s not going to happen. I know the team’s disappointed.”
That comes after the start of the season was pushed back two weeks and then shortened to seven. And now, with the WPIAL not likely to include Derry Area in an abbreviated playoff field, its season will likely end next week after only six games.
That’s the hope right now, anyway. If the Trojans (2-2, 2-3) get the go-ahead to resume practice, they’ll finish out the season Oct. 30 at Burrell (2-3, 2-4) in what will also mark the start of the playoffs.
“The way things seem, when you look at the standings, it’s unlikely that we’re going to make the playoffs,” Skillings allowed, referring to the fact that there are three teams in the Allegheny Seven with better records — North Catholic, Freeport Area and East Allegheny — and only two automatically qualify from each of three conferences in Class 3A, plus two wild-cards. “We’re kind of anticipating that we’ll play Burrell next week, and that’ll be it.
“It’s going to be difficult for us to get into the playoffs. I don’t see it happening. There are just too many teams ahead of us that they could take.
“There’s just so much uncertainty. It makes it a little difficult to game-plan because you don’t know who you’re going to play or if you’re going to play at all.
“We as a coaching staff just took advantage of the time we did have to break down video. But we don’t know if we’re going to be able to play again or not.”
But Skillings also realizes it could’ve been a lot different. Football — and all of fall sports — could’ve been halted altogether like those were last spring when COVID-19 was at its worst.
“As for the season in general, I thought all of the teams did a good job, for the most part, in maintaining their health and safety plans,” Skillings commented. “It allowed the players to at least get a partial season in.
“I’m happy for them, especially the seniors. At least they had some additional games.
“The seniors in last spring’s sports weren’t able to do that for their future endeavors as far as college goes. You feel bad for them.
“But we’re pleased at how well the players adapted to the situation. And that’s not just for us, but the way all of the football teams responded.
“They were out there working hard and not knowing if they were even going to get to play. It felt somewhat normal to be able to play some games.”
Again, Skillings is well aware that not all athletes have had the chance to do that over the last seven months. For that, he feels the team is not only thankful, but has gained much more from it.
“It’s been a bittersweet season for the players and coaches,” Skillings expressed. “But, in the bigger picture, I think these young men learned something and will take away from this season the ability to adapt and make adjustments in life dealing with things that are out of their control and continue to move forward.”
When he talks about what was going on in between the lines, Skillings says the stoppage comes at a bad time. He liked what he saw from his team just prior to that point after winning only one of its first four games in Skillings’ initial year as coach after taking over for Tim Sweeney, who led the Trojans to the playoffs in four of his six seasons — and to the WPIAL semifinals three times and championship game once — while going 49-18.
“I think him not coming back affected them a little bit,” Skillings determined. “And despite having a lot of seniors, we were a young team coming into the season. Quite a few of the players did not play much, if at all.
“I also think the uncertainty of when fall sports would begin may have played a factor the slow starts for some of the teams. I think it did for us.
“Toward the end here, we started to come together, and then this happened.
“The pandemic hit.”
