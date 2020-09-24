First, the bad news.
This week, Derry Area first-year head coach Vince Skillings learned that — not one, but — two of his football players have been lost for the season.
Skillings said that Paul Koontz, who quarterbacked the Trojans to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs last year, will require surgery on his knee and is likely out for the season. Bothered by the injury early on, Koontz backed up senior Nick Detore for the first two weeks of the season.
Another senior, fullback Pryce Donovan, also had his season come to an end because of a knee injury. His place in the starting lineup will likely be taken by junior Eric Catone (6-0, 190) at fullback, and junior Brayden Mickinac (5-9, 200) at linebacker.
And it comes at a time when Derry Area (1-1, 1-1) will play the third of three straight Allegheny Seven Conference games to begin the season when it hosts Freeport Area (1-0, 1-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Derry Stadium.
“Losing them (Koontz, Donovan) is tough because of their impact on the field,” Skillings expressed. “They are senior captains whose on-the-field leadership, both verbally and physically, will be missed.
“Offensively, the loss of (Koontz) takes away from our passing game, as well as an experienced quarterback. (Donovan) was part of our 1-2 rushing combination.
“Defensively, (Donovan’s) versatility as a linebacker and defensive back allowed us flexibility in matching up with opponent personnel. His loss lessens available experience.
“That being said, we plan to utilize their experience, knowledge and leadership in helping coach up the younger, more inexperienced players during both practices and games. They may be lost to us physically, but they’re just as valuable to us intellectually.”
Now, the good news.
Derry Area bounced back from a 48-point loss to North Catholic, ranked in the the top five in WPIAL Class 3A, in a big way with a 31-7 Allegheny Seven Conference win last week at Deer Lakes. The Trojans did what they do best in that game, running the ball — get this — 50 times for 321 yards while mixing in enough passes from Detore (seven of 11 for 152 yards and two touchdowns) to keep Deer Lakes honest.
“We just really wanted to execute better,” Skillings responded, referring to how the Trojans played from the first week to the second. “We’re always going to try and establish the running game first and have that open up other things for us to do off of that.
“That’s our objective every week. It’s definitely harder to do play-action pass when you’re not running the ball well.”
Now, Skillings is hoping his team can carry that over to this week against Freeport Area.
“You want your team to respond well after a loss,” Skillings stressed. “In general, we’re pleased with where we’re at at this point, but we still need to keep improving.
“We came out and played with a lot more intensity. We executed better than we did the week before, which is what we were hoping to see. We still had some mistakes offensively as far as our blocking schemes, but we’re getting that cleaned up.”
The Trojans got 159 rushing yards and a touchdown from senior tailback Isaiah Ward (5-10, 215) on 25 carries, an average of 6.3 per touch. Senior Matt McDowell (5-10, 180), who now becomes the backup quarterback, ran for 75 yards on only seven tries and had another 77 yards on two catches while scoring three times. Senior wide receiver Hunter Wack (5-10, 195) made three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, while Detore added 29 yards on the ground.
“Defensively, we were pleased with our effort, too,” Skillings noted. “We still made a few mistakes here and there, but for the most part, we were real happy with how our defense responded.”
Derry Area also gave up only 127 yards to Deer Lakes. Of that, the Lancers had a mere 14 rushing.
“We came out and played with a lot of energy,” Skillings stated. “Even the guys on the sideline were inspired, so we were really happy with our overall preparation and performance.”
With his 159 yards against Deer Lakes, Ward upped his season total to 180 on 31 attempts (5.8 average). McDowell has rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
In two games, Detore is nine of 15 for 214 yards and three TDs passing. Wack has six receptions for 107 yards and a pair of scores.
The Trojans’ starting offensive line consists of senior Cain Latta (6-4, 225) at center juniors Noah Cymmerman (5-9, 260) and Dylan Rhodes (6-0, 225) at guard, and seniors Elijah Penich (6-1, 210) and Elijah Ward (5-10, 235) at tackle backed up by senior Dakota Beeman (6-5, 220) and Mickinac.
“The players are responding well,” Skillings said. “I think some of that has to do with coming off a win rather than a loss. But, as the case may be, whatever it takes to get us to become more fundamentally sound, I’ll take it.”
And Skillings says his team will need it against Freeport Area. He’s especially concerned with the Yellowjackets’ line, particularly 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior guard Logan Jendrejewski.
“He’s a very good pulling guard,” is how Skillings described Jendrejewski. “He can be very intimidating.
“They get after it up front. That’s the heart of their team.
“They come after you offensively. They like to run the football, but they’ll keep you off-balance with the pass and occasional trick plays.”
Freeport Area is also a relatively young team. Three of the Yellowjackets’ top four skill players — halfback Ben Lane (5-10, 155), quarterback Zach Clark (5-7, 140) and wide receiver Parker Lewis (6-1, 170) — are sophomores while the other, receiver Vincent Clark (5-11, 175), is a junior.
“(Lane’s) shifty, and they will use him at quarterback at times,” Skillings indicated, “and their receiving corps is pretty sound. Those guys are all pretty athletic.
“They’re a pretty solid team all the way around. We’ve got to be prepared for just about anything.
“Defensively, they’re going to run a 3-4, and they play it well. Again, their line and linebackers are very aggressive, and they like to play more man coverage in the secondary than most teams.”
“They’re very strong and aggressive up front. They play with a lot of intensity, and they’re athletic. We’re going to need to be a little more disciplined and fundamentally sound.”
Derry Area and Freeport Area have already played one common opponent. And both defeated Deer Lakes by nearly identical 31-7 and 29-7 scores, respectively.
“We’re playing a good Freeport team this week,” Skillings emphasized. “They’re well-coached.
“I think we match up pretty well with them up front and at the skill positions. But we know we’re going to have to establish the line of scrimmage if we’re going to do anything on both sides of the football.”
