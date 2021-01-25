Derry Area went 1-4 during the Southmoreland Holiday Classic Duals on Saturday, finishing 11th out of 12 teams at Mount Pleasant Sportzone.
“Going into the tournament, we knew it was going to be hard to win some matches,” Derry Area head coach Mike Weinell said. “We had four forfeits, which means we started out down 24-0.”
Ty Cymmerman went 5-0 during the tournament at 145-pounds, including a pin and major decision.
The Trojans had 15 pins on Saturday, including six against Frazier Area in Derry Area’s lone team win to end the day.
Butler Area won the tournament with a 51-18 win against Greensburg Salem.
Derry Area began the morning slate with a 41-9 defeat against Beth-Center.
“We came out flat against a really good Beth-Center team and got manhandled,” Weinell said.
Ty Cymmerman scored a 3-0 decision against Tyler Berish during that match.
Then the Trojans suffered a narrow 37-36 loss to North Star, falling on criteria G.
“The boys bounced back and lost to North Star on criteria G which was most forfeits, so we lost on that,” Weinell said. “Again we just gave up to many pins alongside the forfeits.”
Derry Area was pinned three times against North Star, but had four pins of their own by: Charles Banks (126), Lucid Jackson (132), Nick Reeping (138) and Brayden Mickinac (189).
In the third round, Derry Area fell 36-30 against Highlands. The match was tied 30-30, but Derry Area gave up six points due to a forfeit at 113-pounds.
Eric Catone (172) and Dylan Klim (106) won by pinfall against Highlands.
“After that match we had a team meeting about what was happening,” Weinell said. “We had to man up basically, some guys are beat up and tired but I told them this tournament is about pride in yourself, your team and school. I love the blue and gold of Derry and I want my guys to have the same pride.”
Catone picked up the Trojans’ lone pin during a 53-16 fourth-round setback against Butler Area.
“We went out against Butler and wrestled much better but lost a hard fought match,” Weinell said. “And then finished with a blow out win over Frazier and ended on a good note.”
Derry Area scored a 54-18 win against Frazier Area in the fifth round for 11th place.
Jackson, Klim and Reeping picked up wins by forfeit. Cymmerman pinned Austin Wilson in 1:18; Catone pinned Tristan Scott in 3:01; Mickinac pinned Randy Pellick in 37 seconds; Noah Cymmerman (285) pinned Matthew Kordich 1:04; Xavier Merlin pinned Trent Hayes in seven seconds, and Banks pinned Jacob Kordich in 1:28.
Weinell said Ty Cymmerman and Catone stood out on Saturday.
“(Cymmerman) had two really hard fought wins. This is what he needs to get ready another shot at Hershey,” Weinell said. “It was a good tune up for Powerade this coming week.”
Meanwhile, he said, “The guy that sucked it up and wrestled well was Eric Catone who went 3-2.”
“He lost the first two matches by close scores and busted his nose up in the second match,” he added. “We taped him up and he went out and got three victories for himself and the team. This was a day of growth mentality fir the team and I hope we take the lessons we should have learned from this in to the rest of the season.”
Derry Area hosts Blairsville, 7:30 p.m. on senior night.
“We will be down 24-0 to start out so we need to get the bonus points and eliminate giving them any,” Weinell said. “I am excited to see what happens.”
Then on Saturday at 8 a.m., the Trojans will compete in the Powerade Tournament at Monroeville Convention Center.
———
BETH-CENTER 41,
DERRY AREA 9
106 – Albert Medlen (B-C) p. Dylan Klim
113 – No match
120 – Jackson Gwyer (B-C) p. Xavier Merlin
126 – Tyler Fisher (B-C) p. Charles Banks
132 – Kyle McCollum (B-C) m.d. Lucid Jackson, 17-4
138 – Tyler Debnar (B-C) m.d. Nick Reeping, 10-2
145 – Ty Cymmerman (DA) d. Tyler Berish, 3-0
152 – No match
160 – No match
172 – Trevor Pettit (B-C) d. Eric Catone, 7-2
189 – Alex Lange (B-C) p. Brayden Mickinac
215 – Alston Csutoros (B-C) won by forfeit
285 – Noah Cymmerman (DA) p. Joshua Deems
NORTH STAR 37,
DERRY AREA 36
113 – No match
120 – Nathan Pelesky (NS) p. Xavier Merlin
126 – Charles Banks (DA) p. Aiden Wojnarowski
132 – Lucid Jackson (DA) p. Braden Livingston
138 – Nick Reeping (DA) p. David Griffith
145 – Ty Cymmerman (DA) won by forfeit
152 – Cameron Snoeberger (NS) won by forfeit
160 – Connor Yoder (NS) won by forfeit
172 – Kolton Furry (NS) p. Eric Catone
189 – Brayden Mickinac (DA) p. Bryce Salyers
215 – Alex Wojnarowski (NS) won by forfeit
285 – Noah Cymmerman (DA) won by forfeit
106 – Cayden Turner (NS) p. Dylan Klim
HIGHLANDS 36,
DERRY AREA 30
120 – Xavier Merlin (DA) won by forfeit
126 – Charles Banks (DA) won by forfeit
132 – Bryan Randolph (H) p. Lucid Jackson
138 – Jake Burford (H) p. Nick Reeping
145 – Ty Cymmerman (DA) won by forfeit
152 – No match
160 – No match
172 – Eric Catone (DA) p. Angelo Markey
189 – Brock White (H) p. Brayden Mickinac
215 – Tyler Bender (H) won by forfeit
285 – Jeremiah Nelson (H) p. Noah Cymmerman
106 – Dylan Klim (DA) p. Keaton Wike
113 – Riley Middleby (H) won by forfeit
BUTLER AREA 53,
DERRY AREA 16
126 – Nick Schaukowitsch (BA) p. Charles Banks
132 – Levi Donnel (BA) t.f. Lucid Jackson, 15-0
138 – Dominic Vivirito (BA) p. Nick Reeping
145 – Ty Cymmerman (DA) m.d. Nathan McMaster, 8-0
152 – Cade Savochka (BA) won by forfeit
160 – Steven Green (BA) won by forfeit
172 – Eric Catone (DA) p. Michael Kreinbucher
189 – Cooper Baxter (BA) p. Brayden Mickinac
215 – No match
285 – Jacob Pomykata (BA) p. Noah Cymmerman
106 – Ana Malovich (BA) p. Dylan Klim
113 – Kelley Schaukowitsch (BA) won by forfeit
120 – Xavier Merlin (DA) p. Aiden Plopi
DERRY AREA 54,
FRAZIER 18
132 – Lucid Jackson (DA) won by forfeit
138 – Nick Reeping (DA) won by forfeit
145 – Ty Cymmerman (DA) p. Austin Wilson, 1:18
152 – No match
160 – Noah Ritchie (F) won by forfeit
172 – Rune Lawrence (F) won by forfeit
189 – Eric Catone (DA) p. Tristan Scott, 3:01
215 – Brayden Mickinac (DA) p. Randy Pellick, 0:37
285 – Noah Cymmerman (DA) p. Matthew Kordich, 1:04
106 – Dylan Klim (DA) won by forfeit
113 – Tyler Clark (F) won by forfeit
120 – Xavier Merlin (DA) p. Trent Hayes, 0:07
126 – Charles Banks (DA) p. Jacob Kordich, 1:28
