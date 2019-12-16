A win-loss record often says what kind of team you are, but that’s not necessarily the case with the Derry Area boys’ basketball team.
The Trojans opened this season with a rugged non-conference schedule — games against defending WPIAL Class A champion Nazareth Prep, Class 5A Kiski Area and a road contest at Riverview — and came into Saturday’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase winless at 0-3.
However, thanks to big games from Aidan Bushey and Justin Huss, Derry Area ended its early-season skid with a 56-44 tournament win over Southmoreland at Hempfield Area High School.
Bushey scored a game-best 27 points, including five three-pointers, and Huss added 19 in his return to the starting lineup to help the Trojans build a double-digit lead in the second half.
“It’s a good feeling,” Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito said of his team’s first win. “We played some very good basketball teams to begin the season.”
Esposito said the Trojans’ challenging early schedule was done “on purpose” to prepare the team for section play over the next few months.
“We’re better than a 1-3 basketball team. When we take care of the basketball and play the defense we want to play, we’re better than (that record). We could have (gone) out and played teams just to win games, but we’re preparing for January.”
Derry Area (1-3) broke open a tight game Saturday — the team led, 27-26, at halftime after Aidan Bushey’s buzzer-beating three from the right wing — thanks to a strong third period.
Aidan Bushey and Huss led the way, as the duo scored all of the Trojans’ 17 third-period points. Bushey scored the first eight points of the period, hitting a pair of treys and a layup, while Huss followed with the final nine points of the frame, with two of his baskets coming after steals.
Aidan Bushey’s hot stretch began in the second period, when he scored DA’s final nine points of the half. He scored 17 of his 27 points in the second and third periods.
Derry Area led by 10 points, 44-34, by the end of the third and kept the lead in double figures the rest of the contest.
“Aiden had an unbelievable game,” Esposito said. “He shot the ball well and for the most part, took some very good looks at the basket.”
Huss also gave the Trojans a lift after being out a few games. Aside from his 19 points, he added six rebounds and six steals.
“We’ve been without Justin for a couple of games and he brings a lot to the table with his athleticism and his quickness,” Esposito said.
Ryan Bushey only scored a point, but contributed in other ways, finishing with six steals and four assists. Tanner Nicely and Sam Jones hit the boards in the win, teaming for 12 rebounds.
The Trojans also got minutes from its bench players — 10 players saw the floor — as four DA starters were mired in foul trouble.
It’s the kind of team effort Esposito expects as the Trojans must replace the production of standout John Kerr, who is playing volleyball at Division I Penn State. Last year, he averaged 16.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.6 blocks.
With Kerr graduated, Esposito said Derry Area plans to play a more uptempo game this season.
“I told the guys before the season that there’s no reason our first five (players), maybe six, shouldn’t have any less than 10 points a game with the offense we’re running,” he said. “We want to get everybody involved.
“We want to play up-tempo and we want to pressure teams on both ends of the floor and that was the difference in the second half. We changed our entire offense (in the of-season) because we need five to seven guys to make up a double-double, because one guy is not going to get a double-double every game.”
Winless Southmoreland (0-5) got 16 points from Brandon Peterson and 15 from Riley Comforti. The athletic duo, however, was held scoreless in the third.
Other than his team ending an early-season skid, Esposito was happy to see the Trojans play some clean basketball. During its 0-3 start, Derry Area averaged more than 20 turnovers per game.
“I told them that we have to win a clean basketball game,” he said. “We had to take care of the basketball and we wanted to push the ball before (Southmoreland) set up their defense, and we did that.”
Derry Area hosts South Park in non-section action on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) before it opens WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 play at home Friday (7:30 p.m.) against Freeport Area in the second game of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader.
Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase Boys DERRY AREA (56)
Jones 1-1-3; Huss 7-4-19; R. Bushey 0-1-1; A. Bushey 11-0-27; Webb 0-0-0; Ulery 0-0-0; Nicely 1-4-6; Detore 0-0-0; Watson 0-0-0; Hudspath 0-0-0. Totals, 20-10(16)—56
SOUTHMORELAND (44)
Comforti 6-3-15; Luft 2-0-4; Trout 0-0-0; Stewart 0-0-0; Peterson 8-0-16; Montgomery 0-0-0; Lin 2-0-6; Cernuto 1-0-2; Nagy 0-1-1. Totals, 19-4(6)—44
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 13 14 17 12 — 56 Southmoreland 12 14 8 10 — 44
Three-point field goals: A. Bushey 5, Huss; Lin-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.