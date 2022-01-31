The Derry Area boys’ basketball team battled Knoch in the opening half and briefly kept leading scorer Ryan Lang in check during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 matchup Friday, but the hosts pulled away after the break for a 56-40 victory.
Friday’s loss was the eighth in a row for the Trojans (1-8 in the section, 3-10 overall), who haven’t won a game since mid-December.
Derry Area, however, went toe-to-toe with Knoch in the first. The Trojans trailed by five at halftime, 25-20, and held Lang to just seven first-half points.
But Knoch (2-7 section, 6-12 overall) found its footing in the third quarter, going on a 23-4 flurry to help put the game away and take a 24-point lead into the final frame.
Derry Area managed to cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter by doubling up the Knights, 16-8.
Lang, who will continue his basketball career at Allegheny College, finished with 18 points. He scored 11 in the second half, including seven in the decisive third quarter.
Keegan Fraser (18 points) and James Snyder (11) also reached double figures for Knoch, which has won two straight following a six-game losing skid.
Knoch swept the season series against the Trojans, winning Friday along with a 66-59 victory at Derry Area on Jan. 4.
Tyson Webb led the Trojans with 13 points, with 11 coming in the first half, along with a pair of three-pointers. Nate Papuga also hit double digits with 11 points, while Brady Angus chipped in eight.
Derry Area continues section play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Freeport Area.
