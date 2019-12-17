Derry Area coach Tom Esposito didn’t let South Park’s late game-winning basket ruin the night.
He feels his Trojans are ready for WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 play that begins later this week.
South Park edged out the Trojans, 55-54, during an exhibition game Tuesday at Derry Area.
Justin Huss hit a free throw to put the Trojans in front 54-53 late in the game.
The DA defense forced a South Park scramble and nearly caused a turnover that was just out of Huss’s reach. On the ensuing inbounds pass, South Park’s Aidan Rongus hit an off-balance running floater with 2.8 seconds to play for the winning points.
Rongus led South Park with 17 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Brandon Graham scored 11 points, and Andrew Graham also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Derry Area was sparked by a relentless defensive effort and solid possession — with just six team turnovers — while fighting through foul trouble.
Huss guided the Trojans with a game-high 22 points while Aidan Bushey followed with 11. Tanner Nicely also chipped in nine points to go with a team-best six assists. The Trojans received valuable minutes off the bench from Josh Ulery and Tyson Webb on both ends of the floor.
The Trojans opened their season with a tough exhibition slate and a 1-4 start. They lost to Kiski Area, a WPIAL Class 5A school, and Nazareth Prep, the defending WPIAL Class 1A champions before an 11-point setback at Riverview.
The Trojans picked up a 12-point win during the weekend against Southmoreland prior to Tuesday’s home loss against South Park, a playoff qualifier in Class 4A last season.
Esposito feels his group is prepared for the start of WPIAL Class 4A,Section 1 play on Friday.
The Trojans will face Freeport Area on Friday (7:30 p.m.) at Derry Area — the second game of a doubleheader that also features the Derry Area girls and Homer-Center in a 5:30 p.m. exhibition game. The Trojans split the season series with Freeport Area last year, first falling by six points on the road before a 13-point home win.
Derry Area and South Park battled throughout on Tuesday.
The Trojans led by six points after the first quarter, 14-8. The Eagles battled back in the second period, outscoring Derry Area, 16-11, but the Trojans still carried a one-point halftime lead, 25-24.
South Park gained control in the third quarter, 38-34, after the Eagles outscored Derry Area, 14-9 in the period. DA’s defense fought back and allowed the Trojans to take two leads — three and two points — late in the fourth quarter.
The big one, 54-53, came on Huss’s late free throw. The Trojans were unable to hold the one-point advantage, but Esposito feels his team did enough to prepare for the start of section play on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.