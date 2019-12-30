A pair of big quarters helped host Richland defeat the Derry Area boys basketball team, 64-37, during Saturday’s second day of the Richland Tournament.
Ryan Bushey led Derry Area with 12 points, while Aidan Bushey also ended in double figures with 11 points. Tanner Nicely scored six points for the Trojans, who fell to 3-6 overall. Aidan Bushey was named to the All-Tournament team.
Derry Area has lost two of its last three games, defeating Homer-Center — where Trojans’ head coach Tom Esposito led the Wildcats to the PIAA tournament on multiple occasions — in Friday’s first day of the tournament.
The Trojans return to WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 play at Mount Pleasant Area, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Derry Area is 1-0 in section play, edging out Freeport Area, 59-57, thanks to a pair of Tyson Webb free throws on Dec. 20. Mount Pleasant Area is 0-1 in section play and 4-5 overall.
Derry Area took an early 10-5 lead against Richland in the first quarter, but the Trojans couldn’t extend the advantage. The Rams ended the quarter on a 5-0 run and evened the score, 10-10, through one period.
Then, Richland began to pull away. The Rams erupted for 20 points in the second quarter, outscoring Derry Area 20-8 in the period to take a 30-18 halftime lead.
The Trojans kept it close through three quarters. Richland only outscored Derry Area, 12-8, in the third, as the Rams carried a 42-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Richland ended it in the fourth. The Rams broke out for a 22-point fourth quarter and outscored the Trojans 22-11 to set the final.
Caleb Burke scored 14 points to lead the Rams, while Charlie Lavender added 12. Trent Rozich was also in double figures with 10 points. Burke was named the tournament MVP.
Burke is also a standout wide receiver in football, who just signed a letter of intent to play Division 1 football at New Hampshire.
——— Richland Holiday Tournament Boys Championship DERRY AREA (37)
R Bushey 4-4-12; A Bushey 3-3-11; Nicely 2-1-6; Jones 1-2-4; Hood 0-0-0; Webb 0-2-2; Detore 0-0-0; Ulery 0-2-2; Hudson 0-0-0; Hudspath 0-0-0; Watson 0-0-0. Totals, 10-14(20)—37
RICHLAND (64)
Bailey 2-0-5; Lavander 5-1-12; Ford 3-3-9; Stahl 2-2-6; Burke 5-4-14; Stemm 1-0-2; Larue 2-0-4; Rozeich 4-2-10; Penna 1-0-2. Totals, 25-12(16)—64
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 10 8 8 11 — 37 Richland 10 20 12 22 — 64
Three-point field goals: A Bushey-2, Nicely; Bailey, Lavander
