Plum swept the Derry Area boys volleyball team, 3-0, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 match played Tuesday at Plum.
The Mustangs took the first game, 25-17 and followed with victories of 25-20 and 25-22.
Nick Allison led Derry Area with five kills, while Matt Rhoades had seven digs and 14 assists for the Trojans.
Derry Area fell to 0-3 in section play and 1-4 overall. The Trojans lost section matches against Deer Lakes, 3-2, and a 3-0 sweep versus Mars Area. Derry Area won a home exhibition against DuBois Area last Friday for its first win of the season.
Derry Area plays its next three matches on the road before returning home on April 22. The Trojans play six of the next seven matches on the road before three straight at home to begin May.
Derry Area is back in action, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Gateway in another section match.
