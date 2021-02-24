The Derry Area boys basketball team was anything but rusty following a 10-day layoff.
The Trojans battled with Knoch, but a second-quarter surge allowed the host Knights to pull away and keep Derry Area at arm’s length the rest of the way during a 69-56 victory in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 action on Tuesday.
The Trojans fell to 4-4 in section play and 4-6 overall, which is tied for fourth place. Knoch is in third place with a 5-5 section record and a 6-9 overall mark.
Derry Area played its first game in a little more than a week on Tuesday. The Trojans most recently fell, 57-33, during an exhibition at Mount Pleasant Area on Saturday, Feb. 13. Games against Keystone Oaks, an initial contest versus Knoch and North Catholic were postponed before the Trojans returned to action against the Knights on Tuesday.
Derry Area closes the regular season, 7:15 p.m. tonight against Freeport Area at Derry Area. The Trojans return to the post-season for the third straight season, 6 p.m. Monday against Southmoreland at Derry Area during the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
Ryan Bushey scored a game-high 23 points and four assists to lead the Trojans on Tuesday. He connected on eight field goals, including a triple and six free throws. Josh Ulery and Sam Jones were also in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Tyson Webb battled on the glass, collecting five rebounds.
Ryan Lange scored 21 points to pace Knoch, while Keagan Fraser followed with 17 points. Brandon Boltz added 11 points and Zach McMillan contributed nine points for the Knights.
The teams were knotted, 10-10, at the end of the first quarter before Knoch went on a second-quarter run that had the Trojans playing catch-up the rest of the way. The Knights outscored Derry Area, 17-9, in the second quarter to take a 27-19 halftime lead.
Derry Area had several chances to cut the deficit to single digits midway through the third quarter, but Knoch shut down the Trojans in a well-played defensive effort on both ends.
The second quarter proved to be the difference, as the Trojans couldn’t overcome the eight-point margin. Knoch outscored Derry Area, 18-15 in the third quarter to take a 45-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Knights held off Derry Area in the fourth, outscoring the Trojans, 24-22, in the final eight minutes and by five points total in the second half during the eventual 13-point margin.
———
DERRY AREA (56)
Webb 1-1-3; Bushey 8-6-23; Ulery 4-1-11; Jones 5-0-10; Detore 1-0-3; Carbonara 1-4-6. Totals, 20-12(17)—56
KNOCH (69)
Fraser 5-7-17; Boltz 4-1-11; Harrison 1-0-2; Szebulskie 1-0-3; Lange 8-5-21; Buterbaugh 3-0-6; McMillan 4-0-9. Totals, 26-13(18)—69
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 10 9 15 22 — 56 Knoch 10 17 18 24 — 69
Three-point field goals: Ulery-2, Bushey, Detore; Boltz-2, Szebulskie, McMillan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.