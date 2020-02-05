The Derry Area boys’ basketball team closed its section schedule with an 80-38 loss at perennial WPIAL power Highlands during a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 game Tuesday.
Derry Area will honor seniors Aidan Bushey, Hunter Hantz, Justin Huss and Tanner Nicely in today’s regular-season finale. The Trojans host Homer-Center in a 6 p.m. varsity-only home game. Senior night festivities begin around 5:15 p.m.
Derry Area finished the section slate with a 4-6 record and a 7-13 overall mark. The Trojans are still headed to the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs, as they clinched the fourth and final post-season spot last week.
It’s the second straight season Derry Area qualified for the playoffs under second-year coach Tom Esposito.
Before the most recent two-year run, the Trojans’ last trip to the playoffs came during the 2007-08 season under former head coach Dave Regula. The Trojans also reached the playoffs recently in 2005-06 and the 2000-01 season, both under Esposito.
Esposito, in his second stint with the Trojans, is taking his team back to the playoffs for the fourth time total.
Esposito, a 1986 Blairsville graduate who also previously coached at Homer-Center, went 66-109 during an eight-year run at Derry Area from 1998-2006. He finished one game shy of breaking the DA school record in 2000-01 and took top-seeded Elizabeth Forward to the limit during the 2005-06 season.
Esposito is 19-21 in his second stint with the Trojans, including a 9-11 section mark. Last year, Derry Area lost by 14 to Blackhawk in a playoff game where neither team led by more than six points through three quarters.
Derry Area defeated Freeport Area by 16 points in a significant section road win on Jan. 21. Following the win, the Trojans have lost four of their last five, including two straight. The most recent win was a 13-point road victory at Yough that clinched a playoff berth for the Trojans.
Derry Area lost by 42 against Highlands on Tuesday, a team that reached the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals last season and qualified for the PIAA Class 4A state tournament. The Golden Rams reached the state playoffs in Class 5A two seasons ago.
Aidan Bushey led the Trojans with 17 points. Nicely also finished in double figures with 10 while Sam Jones pulled down eight rebounds.
The Trojans trailed by just five points, 15-10, through one quarter, but Highlands turned it on in the second. The Golden Rams outscored Derry Area, 26-14, in the second quarter to open a 41-24 halftime lead.
Highlands continued to put the pressure on, besting the Trojans, 24-8, in the period for a 33-point lead, 65-32, entering the fourth quarter.
Jimmy Kuntz led Highlands with a game-high 20 points, while Korry Myers followed, one back with 19 points. Johnny Crise contributed 15 points and Luke Cochran totaled 13 points as four Highlands players finished in double figures.
DERRY AREA (38)
R. Bushey 0-2-2; A. Bushey 7-0-17; Nicely 4-2-10; Jones 1-0-2; Hood 1-0-2; Webb 0-0-0; Detore 1-0-3; Ulery 0-0-0; Hudson 0-0-0; Hudspath 1-0-2; Watson 0-0-0; Penich 0-0-0. Totals, 15-4(4)—38
HIGHLANDS (80)
Kunst 8-2-20; McDaniel 3-0-7; Myers 7-3-19; Crise 7-1-15; Cochran 4-2-13; Roman 3-0-6. Totals, 31-8(12)—80
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 10 14 8 6 — 38 Highlands 15 26 24 15 — 80
Three-point field goals: A Bushey-3, Detore; Cochran-3, Myers-2, Kunst-2, McDaniel
