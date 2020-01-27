Despite eight different players scoring, the Derry Area boys’ basketball team dropped a 57-49 decision to Greensburg Central Catholic in Sunday’s Westmoreland Sports Network Shootout at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.
The Trojans (6-11 overall) trailed by only two points after the first quarter, but GCC (13-4) outscored them by six in the second, 15-9, to take a 27-19 lead at halftime. Both team scored 30 points in the second half.
Aidan Bushey topped DA with 11 points while Sam Jones was also in double figures with 10. Ryan Bushey had eight points and three assists.
The game’s two leading scorers were from Greensburg Central Catholic. Christian McGowan tossed in 18 points that included 12 from the free-throw line while Ben LaCarte had 17
Derry Area returns to WPIAL Section 1-AAAA play Tuesday at Yough (0-7, 5-12). The Trojans are 3-4 and in fourth place in the section.
Westmoreland Sports Network Shootout Boys DERRY AREA (49)
A. Bushey 5-1-11; R. Bushey 2-4-8; Nicely 3-0-7; Jones 3-4-10; Webb 2-0-4; Detore 1-0-3; Ulery 1-0-2; Hudspath 0-2-2; Penich 1-0-2. Totals, 17-11(12)—49
GBG. CENTRAL CATHOLIC (57)
McGowan 3-12-18; LaCarte 6-2-17; Sebek 1-0-2; Williams 1-1-3; Elderly 1-0-3; Boyle 2-0-4; Ward 0-2-2; Brown 1-0-2; Applby 2-0-4. Totals, 18-17(21)—57
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 10 9 10 20 — 49 Gbg. Central Cath. 12 15 12 18 — 57
Three-point field goals: Nicely; LaCarte, Elderly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.