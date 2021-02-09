The Derry Area wrestling team suffered a 51-12 loss against perennial district champion Burrell during Monday’s WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3 tournament at Valley High School.
But progress the Trojans made this season wasn’t lost on Derry Area coach Mike Weinell.
“We didn’t make (the playoffs) last year and we had a better overall team, we thought,” Weinell said. “We beat a good Southmoreland team and a good Elizabeth Forward team to get here, and then we wrestled Ligonier for the first time and they had a full team. So, we beat three teams that had full teams to get here even though we were giving up forfeits.
“I thought we did well and we improved as the year went on. It was a good year for us to make the playoffs again.”
But in the sub-section playoffs, the Trojans ran into a buzzsaw in Burrell, which owns a WPIAL-record 14 consecutive Class 2A championships.
The Bucs won nine of 11 matches, including five of the first six for an early 29-6 lead. Burrell scored four pinfall victories, all in the first period. The Bucs also landed a technical fall and a major decision.
“We came out and went after them,” Weinell said. “They were just a better team than we were.”
Ty Cymmerman and Nick Reeping led the Trojans with match victories, while Noah Cymmerman received a forfeit at 285. Ty Cymmerman and Reeping also had the lone points for the Trojans during a 59-11 loss at Brookville last Thursday with a technical fall and pin, respectively.
“I thought they wrestled great,” Weinell said. “(Reeping) and Ty were our only two wins, but they’ve been our captains all year.”
Reeping defeated Burrell’s Dalton Corwin, 7-5 in overtime at 145 pounds. Reeping trailed 3-0 entering the third period, but rallied for a 5-3 lead before Corwin tied it. Reeping eventually picked up the win in overtime to make the team score, 29-9.
“Nick won that match the hard way,” Weinell said. “He should’ve had that match won in regulation time and he gave up a reversal. Then, he had to take him down, but he did really well.”
Ty Cymmerman recorded a 7-4 decision against Burrell’s Damian Barr at 152 pounds to give the Trojans their final points of the night.
“(Barr) didn’t really wrestle him,” Weinell said. “(Barr) came out and stayed away. He was real tall and lanky. He didn’t do anything. He just stayed away and frustrated Ty. He never really tried to wrestle and beat him. He just tried to keep it close.”
Weinell noted that the Trojans didn’t wrestle a second match, as Valley only had two competitors.
Several teams opted out of the WPIAL team playoffs this week out of concern for contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) before the individual portion of the season, which begins next week.
Weinell said the thought crossed his mind.
“I did, but at the same time, these kids are exposed in school, some of them go to club wrestling and others are wrestling other kids in different places,” Weinell said. “We went to Powerade and there were 50-some teams there. They probably shouldn’t have had the team playoffs and went right into individuals, but I understand why they did it, and we made it, so let’s go and do it. The best thing to do is to be safe, wear a mask and really follow the protocols put in place.”
The Trojans will compete in the Derry Duals on Saturday at Derry Area where they are set to wrestle five matches. Additional participating teams include Greensburg Salem, Pine-Richland, Trinity Area, South Fayette, Blairsville, Norwin and Marion Center.
Then, the individual portion of the season begins next Tuesday at Southmoreland with the individual sub-section tournament.
“It’s going to be a very, very hard route to get to Hershey,” Weinell said.
———
BURRELL 51,
DERRY AREA 12
285: Noah Cymmerman (DA) won by forfeit
106: Cooper Hornack (B) p. Dylan Klim, 0:45
113: No match
120: Nick Ferra (B) won by forfeit
126: Shawn Szymanski (B) p. Xavier Merlin, 1:50
132: Nick Salerno (B) t.f. Charlie Banks, 17-0
138: Aaron Edwards (B) p. Elysiah Lopez, 1:21
145: Nick Reeping (DA) d. Dalton Corwin, 7-5 (SV)
152: Ty Cymmerman (DA) d. Damian Barr, 7-4
160: Adam Gimbel (B) won by forfeit
172: Colby Christie (B) m.d. Eric Catone, 9-1
189: A.J. Corrado (B) p. Nathan Barkley, 1:06
215: Philip Walsh (B) won by forfeit
