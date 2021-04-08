The Derry Area baseball team led through four innings, but visiting Valley pulled away late in a high-scoring affair, 12-8, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 matchup on Wednesday.
The Trojans fell to 0-2 after falling to Valley, 3-2, in their season-opener Tuesday.
Wednesday’s game featured 20 runs and 28 hits between the two sides. Derry Area scored eight runs on 11 hits, while Valley plated a dozen on 17 hits.
At the plate, Derry Area’s Josh Ulery, Elijah Penich, Ryan Hood and Matt McDowell each had multiple hits. Ulery went 3-for-4 and drove in a run to lead the Trojans offensively. Penich singled twice and drove in two runs, while Hood singled twice with an RBI. McDowell singled and doubled, while Sam Jones ripped a two-run single.
Nick Detore took the loss for Derry Area, surrendering nine runs on 10 hits over one and one-third innings, striking out one and walking two. Hood started the game for the Trojans, as the righty went four innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, with five strikeouts and three walks.
Ulery and Hood each had one-run singles to provide Derry Area a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Valley cut the deficit to one in the third, taking a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth. Hood and McDowell each singled, setting up Penich to drive in a pair of runs, putting Derry Area ahead, 4-3, after four innings.
Trailing by a run in the fifth, Valley’s Evan Henry hit a two-run homer and the Vikings added two more runs, taking a 7-4 lead. Derry Area pulled two back in the bottom half of the frame, as Brayden Mickinac hit a sacrifice fly, and Ulery scored on a wild pitch.
But Valley’s offensive charge was not finished, as the Vikings added five runs in the top of the sixth to lead, 12-6. Jones hit a two-run single to left in the bottom of the sixth, and neither team scored in the seventh as Valley scored a four-run win. Ryan Bushey came in to shut down Valley and finish off the last inning and two thirds as he struck out four of the five hitters he faced.
Tyler Danko was the winning pitcher for Valley. He allowed eight hits and six runs over five innings, striking out two. Shane Demhalter threw two innings in relief.
Ben Aftanac, John Luke Bailey, Javon Keys and Evan Henry each collected multiple hits for Valley. Aftanac led Valley with four hits in four at bats.
The Trojans look to get their first win of the season, 4 p.m. Friday as they host Burrell.
———
Valley Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Aftanac 4 1 4 Hauser 3 2 0 Quinn 4 0 1 Bushey 2 2 1 Hooper 0 0 0 Ulery 4 2 3 Bailey 4 2 3 Jones 3 0 1 Henry 4 2 2 Mickinc 2 0 0 Danko 5 1 1 Jackson 0 0 0 Demhaltr 5 1 1 Hood 3 0 2 Kelley 3 0 0 Koontz 0 1 0 Petrick 0 1 0 McDowell 4 1 2 Schrock 2 1 1 Penich 4 0 2 Caprino 2 3 1 Ray 1 0 0 Keys 4 0 3 Beighley 1 0 0 Stacnic 0 0 0 Detore 0 0 0
Totals 37 12 17 Totals 27 8 11Valley 001 245 0 — 12 17 1Derry Area 200 222 0 — 8 11 0 Doubles: Bushey, McDowell (DA); Bailey-2, Quinn, Keys, Caprino (V) Home Run: Henry (V) Strikeouts by: Hood-5, Detore-1, Bushey-4 (DA); Danko-2, Demhalter-1 (V) Base on balls by: Hood-3, Detore-2, Bushey-1 (DA); Danko-3, Demhalter-2 (V) Winning pitcher: Tyler Danko Losing pitcher: Ryan Hood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.