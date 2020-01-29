Connellsville Area swept Derry Area during a swimming and diving meet that took place on Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons won, 99-85, while the Connellsville Area boys scored a 99-67 victory.
The Trojans competed for the third time in four days, taking part in the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet on Saturday and an exhibition against Greater Latrobe on Monday.
Derry Area swept the diving events, as Cam Washburn inches ever-closer to the 300-point club. He finished the night with a win and a score of 278.95. Ali Cowan won diving on the girls side.
Wes Buhite picked up a victory in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle while brother Jake Buhite won the 100 free.
The team of Jake and Wes Buhite also combined with Brandyn Findish and Caleb Shaulis to win the 200 free relay on the boys’ side.
Keely Siko won two events on the girls’ side, taking the 50 free and the 100 backstroke. Lauren Angus also won the 100 free individually for the Lady Trojans.
Siko and Angus were also part of the winning 200 medley relay team that also included Makenzie Eades and Abby Kubiak. The four swimmers, Eades, Siko, Kubiak and Angus, also combined to win the 200 free relay for the Derry Area girls.
Derry Area is back in action 6 p.m. Thursday in a home meet against Mount Pleasant Area.
