The Derry Area boys volleyball team lost in straight games, 3-0, against Mars Area during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 home match played Thursday at Derry Area.
Scores were 19-25, 22-25 and 25-16.
Hunter Wack led Derry Area offensively with eight kills, while Tristan Seger followed with four kills.
The Derry Area junior varsity team won in straight games. Scores were 25-14 and 25-19.
The Trojans are 0-2 in section play and 0-2 overall. They suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at Deer Lakes earlier this week in their section opener. Derry Area is scheduled to host Dubois, 7:30 p.m. tonight in an exhibition game. The Trojans will play their next four games on the road before returning home against Deer Lakes on April 22.
