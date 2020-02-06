It was the same six-point scoring margin, but a different result this time around when the Derry Area boys’ basketball team faced Homer-Center.
On Wednesday, the Trojans fell, 61-55, on their home court in the second non-conference meeting of the teams this season. Derry Area defeated the Wildcats, 74-68, on Dec. 27 victory at the Richland Tournament.
Wednesday’s Senior Night loss marked the third straight for the Trojans after the team fell to WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 foes Highlands and Knoch last week.
Despite the three-game skid, Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito doesn’t see a reason to worry, given that his team will soon begin preparing for the WPIAL playoffs.
“I don’t care who Knoch and Highlands play because they’re going to beat whoever is in our section…I know the scoring margin was large, but they do that to every team,” Esposito said.
Derry Area fell to 7-13 overall after dropping its regular-season finale. Considering the Trojans lost senior Justin Huss to injury earlier in the season, Esposito feels the team’s record is not indicative of its true capability.
“We did an excellent job this year when (Huss) got hurt to stay together and accomplish the feat to make the playoffs. I just told the guys, ‘It’s a whole new season,’” he said.
“We already have the film on 18 possible opponents that we’re going to play. We are going to work hard as a staff to put together a game-plan and add some new wrinkles on offense that opponents wouldn’t have seen yet.”
The Trojans were led in scoring by senior Aiden Bushey with 13 points while Sam Jones contributed 12 off the bench. Homer-Center’s John Gearhart led all scorers with 20, and Ryan Sardone chipped in 18.
Four Trojan seniors were honored during Senior Night, including Aiden Bushey, Tanner Nicely, Justin Huss and Hunter Hantz.
“I feel for our seniors. We wanted to get them a win on their last time on the floor,” Esposito commented.
Derry Area quickly fell behind, 9-0, and then 15-2 in the first quarter and struggled to make amends for its slow start throughout the first half. The Trojans trailed by 10 after one quarter of play at 19-9.
“We just dug ourselves too much of a hole, and we didn’t shoot the ball well,” Esposito said.
According to Esposito, the Trojans missed 60 field goals and went four of 29 from behind the arc.
“When you get down. 9-0 and 15-2, and you miss 60 shots and still have a chance to win the basketball game late, it’s just hard. There’s so many things we had to overcome — bad shooting night, plus the early deficit,” Esposito added.
While the shots weren’t falling for DA, the Trojans kept the score manageable with high-pressure defense. Nicely finished with six steals, a few of which led to fast-break buckets for DA.
“Defensively, I thought we did a pretty decent job pressuring the basketball…They (Wildcats) were in the bonus quickly in the first half and then again in the second half. I don’t think we fouled that much, but it is what is it,” Esposito said.
The Trojans closed the gap to seven points when a Nicely steal led to Aiden Bushey finishing a layup in transition, making the score 32-25.
Derry Area outscored Homer-Center, 18-17, in the second quarter sending the Trojans into the locker room looking at a nine-point deficit.
The Wildcats controlled the tempo in the third quarter, commanding a steady double-digit lead. H-C’s Gearhart scored eight of his 20 points in the third quarter, including a three-point shot with seven seconds left as Derry Area trailed by 15 points at the end of three (52-37).
But the determined Trojans used an 8-0 fourth quarter run to put themselves right back in the game at 53-49.
However, four points was as close as Derry Area got. The Trojans had several chances to overcome the Wildcats during the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hit the key shots they needed.
“We had a horrible shooting night, and we were down, 15-2. So, give our guys credit to battle back to get in the game, No. 1, and then make it a two-possession game where, if we get a stop and a bucket, you don’t know what’s going to happen after that,” Esposito said of his team’s late comeback effort.
In his second season of his second stint as DA’s head coach, Esposito couldn’t be prouder of his senior class. He is perhaps most proud that the Trojans boys’ basketball team made the WPIAL playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
“Before the game, before we got into our X’s and O’s…I thanked each one of them for what they have brought to this program. Aiden, Justin and Tanner all played four years of varsity basketball…and to make the playoffs in back to back seasons, they made that happen for us,” Esposito said.
“They’re great young men on and off the basketball court. They’re great students. They’re great leaders.”
Esposito added that he told the underclassmen that the torch will soon be passed on to them in continuing the program’s recent success.
“I’m going to miss (the seniors) tremendously. They put us on the basketball map,” he said.
Derry Area will find out who they will face in the WPIAL Class 4A WPIAL playoffs on Tuesday when pairings are announced.
HOMER-CENTER (61)
Gearhart 7-3-20; Evanick 4-0-8; Sardone 6-6-18; Henry 0-4-4; Dougherty 2-1-5; Ober 2-0-4; Kochman 1-0-2. Totals, 22-13(23)—61
DERRY AREA (55)
Webb 2-2-7; R. Bushey 2-0-4; Ulery 1-0-3; Detore 1-0-2; Nicely 4-0-9; A. Bushey 6-0-13; Hood 1-1-3; Jones 5-2-12; Hudson 0-2-2; Hantz 0-0-0. Totals, 22-7(12)—55
Score by Quarters
Homer-Center 19 17 16 9 — 61 Derry Area 9 18 10 18 — 55
Three-point field goals: Webb, Ulery, A Bushey, Nicely; Gearhart-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.