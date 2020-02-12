It was about the seniors for the Derry Area swimming and diving teams during Tuesday night’s non-section home meet against Norwin.
The Trojans lost to Norwin, 92-65 in boys and 95-72 in girls, but Derry Area’s seniors put on a good showing in their final home meet of the season.
In boys, DA seniors Jake and Wes Buhite swam against each other in the 100 breaststroke and finished less than a second apart.
Jake won the event with a time of 1:03.16 while Wes came in at 1:03.90.
Jakob Riggle and Cameron Washburn finished 1-2 in diving with respective scores of 229.70 and 196.00, and were members of WPIAL qualifying relays.
Meanwhile, Devin Sheffler was back at full strength, competing in the 100 individual medley and 100 breaststroke; Caleb Shaulis was in the free events, and newcomer A.J. Vanderelli participated in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. The Trojans were, however, without Caleb Rullo (injury) and Brandyn Findish (illness)..
The lone senior girl for Derry Area was Maddie Sanderson in the 100 individual medley and 100 butterfly, two of the most difficult events for most swimmers.
Ali Cowan also captured diving for the Lady Trojans with a score of 247.05.
