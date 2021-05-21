Derry Area baseball’s season of milestones continues.
After clinching their first section title since 1992 last week, the Trojans captured their first playoff victory in 17 years on Thursday.
Fueled by a five-run first inning and a shutout by hurler Paul Koontz, fifth-seeded Derry Area blanked No. 12 New Brighton, 10-0, in five innings during a WPIAL Class 3A First Round matchup at Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field.
Koontz tossed a two-hit complete game, with five strikeouts, allowing no runs or walks to help the Trojans win their first WPIAL playoff game since 2004. But the senior ace, who entered Thursday’s contest with a 1.77 ERA, wasn’t concerned with how many years it had been since his school’s last postseason victory.
“We kind of knew of it, but we didn’t know the exact number (of years),” he said. “We don’t really try to think about that stuff too much. We just want to go play ball.”
And the Trojans (12-4) came ready to play ball from the game’s first pitch.
Derry Area scored in all five innings, including five in the first and two in the fifth, when Matt McDowell drove in a pair that put the 10-run rule into effect.
“All the way around — offensively, defensively, pitching, and the bench, were important,” Derry Area head coach John Flickinger said. “It was a well-rounded game, which showed on the scoreboard.”
The Trojans are now set to face No. 4 McGuffey (13-4), which defeated South Allegheny, 5-0, on Thursday. If Derry Area defeats McGuffey on Saturday, at a time and site to be determined, the Trojans will face either No. 1 Hopewell or No. 8 Deer Lakes in the semifinals on Tuesday.
“We’re hot right now, sky’s the limit,” Flickinger said. “We’ve got to take it one game at a time, but these guys are focused. And that’s what the most important thing is. You don’t have to say much as a coach when the team is focused. They just go out and get it done.”
The Trojans have outscored the opposition 121-32 in their last 14 games — winning 12 of them. Derry Area has hit double digits offensively in seven of 12 wins this season. Derry Area pitchers allowed three runs or fewer in 10 of the team’s last 11 games. The Trojans gave up one run or fewer eight times in those 11 games.
Five different Trojans collected multiple hits, as Sam Jones led the way with an inside-the-park home run, a single, two runs and two RBIs. Ryan Bushey had two hits, including a triple, with two runs, while Josh Ulery doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in a pair.
Elijah Penich singled twice, with two runs and an RBI, while Lucas Ray also recorded two singles. Ryan Hood singled and drove in a run for the Trojans, who pounded out 10 runs on 12 hits.
Gabe Haddox and Aaron Elliott accounted for New Brighton’s lone two hits.
Bobby Budacki took the loss, lasting just two-thirds of the first inning, allowing five runs, four earned, on four hits, with a strikeout and two walks.
In the bottom of the first, Bushey led off with a single and stole second, reaching third as Brayden Mickinac walked on a ball-four wild pitch. Bushey scored the game’s opening run on Ulery’s line drive single to left, putting runners on second and third via a New Brighton (8-11) error.
Two batters later, courtesy runner Jaden Jackson came around on Jones’ high-bouncing infield single to give Derry Area a two-run lead. Ulery crossed to make it 3-0 after New Brighton’s catcher overthrew the ball trying to pickoff Jones stealing second.
Jones came around on Penich’s RBI-single past the first baseman, and Penich scored on another ball-four wild pitch to put the Trojans ahead, 5-0, at the opening frame’s end.
Flickinger said a strong start had been a focal point for the Trojans this week ahead of their playoff opener.
“We said if we can come in and score a few runs in the first inning … that would be tops, and we did, and just get some baserunners on and hit the ball hard, then we would be set for a good day, and we did exactly that,” he said. “And I told them that. I said, ‘You had a goal to set out to do what you did today.’”
Koontz gave up his second and final hit of the evening during the second but got out of the inning with a strikeout.
“Paul, fighting back from injury, didn’t even know if he was going to pitch this year, and from day one he set out on a mission, and he continues to just dominate hitters,” Flickinger said.
Bushey led off the bottom of the second with a stand up triple. He later came around when Ulery hit into a fielder’s choice to make it 6-0.
The Trojans put leadoff runners on base in four out of five innings against New Brighton.
“Leadoff guys on for us are great because we like to run,” Flickinger said. “But the bottom line was today, we had quality at bats. … We had probably the most quality at bats we had in any game this season.”
In the third, Koontz retired the side in order, which set up Jones in the bottom half for a leadoff inside-the-park homer to deep right-center field, making the score 7-0.
Flickinger said his team practiced at Seton Hill University this week to prepare to play on Graham-Sobota’s turf field. He called the Jones homer “déjà vu” since the senior, during a situational game at practice, ripped a shot into the exact same spot in right-center and came all the way around to score.
“I said (to Jones), ‘Don’t think that you can’t do that today.’ And he did it,” Flickinger joked. “Honest to God, we both looked at each other. ... He did the same exact thing.”
Derry Area scored its eighth run in the fourth after Hood drove in Ulery who reached via a stand-up double.
Koontz allowed just one base runner — who reached base on an infield error — over the final three innings. He threw 43 out of 57 pitches for strikes, and first-pitch strikes to 13 of 18 batters faced.
“My two-seam is what really came into play. They were rolling over on it a lot, so I started using it more,” Koontz said. “But it was mostly just being confident in the ability to pitch. Especially whenever you’re up big, it makes it a lot easier to just go out and deal.”
The Trojans initiated the mercy-rule in the fifth. Penich hit a leadoff single; Nick Thomas reached on an error, and Ray laid down a perfectly placed bunt to load the bases.
That’s when McDowell stepped up to drive in the pair of winning runs, as the Trojans won their first playoff game since a 5-0 victory against Burrell in 2004. Derry Area fell against Washington, 7-0, in the quarterfinals that year.
In its dominant performance Thursday, the Trojans matched their level of play with energy and a high-spirited bench, including support from Derry Area’s fans.
“We got a little scouting report on (New Brighton), and we had heard you’ve got to match their emotion, because they’re pretty intense,” Flickinger said. “And Paul actually stood up and said, ‘No, they’ve got to match our intensity.’”
Added Koontz: “We definitely wanted to make it so that they had to match us, and I think we accomplished that.”
Thursday ended Derry Area’s 17-year drought in the opening round of the playoffs — having lost its last five, most recently, in 2017.
Koontz did not mince his words when asked about the team’s goal the rest of the way.
“Win. Plain and simple. Win,” he said.
———
N. Brighton Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Cattivra 2 0 0 Bushey 3 2 2 Yorns 2 0 0 Mickinac 2 0 0 Elliott 2 0 1 Ulery 3 2 2 Kirschner 2 0 0 Hood 3 0 1 Haddox 2 0 1 Jones 3 2 2 McKee 2 0 0 Penich 3 2 2 Budacki 2 0 0 Thomas 3 1 0 Goehrng 2 0 0 Ray 2 0 2 Sheffield 2 0 0 McDowell 3 0 1 Grooms 0 0 0 Jackson 0 1 0 Hauser 0 0 0 Koontz 0 0 0
Totals 18 0 2 Totals 25 10 12N. Brighton 000 000 0 — 0 2 2Derry Area 511 120 0 — 10 12 1 Doubles: Ulery (DA) Triples: Bushey (DA) Home Run: Jones (DA) Strikeouts by: Koontz-5 (DA); Budacki-1, Elliott-1 (NB) Base on balls by: Koontz-0 (DA); Budacki-2, Elliott-0 (NB) Winning pitcher: Paul Koontz Losing pitcher: Bobby Budacki
