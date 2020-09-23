For the second straight day, Hunter Jurica led the Derry Area boys golf team.
Jurica guided the Trojans during a 197-204 victory against Yough Tuesday in WPIAL Section 2-AA play at the Madison Club. Also on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Area edged out the Derry Area girls, 207-211, in Section 1-AA action at Luke’s Links, while Greensburg Central Catholic remained perfect following a 174-243 win against Ligonier Valley, also in Section 1-AA at Champion Lakes.
Jurica, a sophomore, finished as one of five qualifiers for the district championship match during Monday’s WPIAL Section 2-AA Individual Qualifier. He will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A championship next week.
Jurica continued his hot hand on Tuesday, leading all scorers during the Trojans’ victory. DA defeated Yough by seven strokes, but the Cougars were forced to forfeit, as they only played with four golfers after the fifth one fell ill.
Ryan Bushey fired a 37 for the Trojans, while Bryce Baum and Antonio Hauser both carded a 41. Ashton Beighley also contributed a 42 for Derry Area.
The Trojans are 8-1 in Section 2-AA with three matches remaining. Derry Area will host Mount Pleasant Area, 3 p.m. Wednesday in a pivotal section showdown. The Vikings have lost just two matches this season.
The Derry Area girls, in one of its best showings as a team this season, shot a team-low 211. But it wasn’t enough, as the Lady Vikings edged out the Derry Area girls by four strokes.
Gianna Copelli led Derry Area with a 47, while Allie Chamberlain followed with a 53. Bethany Dixon finished one stroke back at 54 and Grace Morcheid contributed a 57.
Natalie Miller, of Mount Pleasant Area, was the overall low medalist with a 46. Ali Tepper shot a 52, and Haley Morgan finished one behind with a 53. Emily Eutsey also tallied a 56 for the Lady Vikings.
The GCC moved to 9-0 overall following its win against Ligonier Valley. Izzy Aigner paced the Lady Centurions with a 41, while Meghan Zambruno carded a 43. Ella Zambruno finished one stroke behind at 44 and Angie Dewicki shot a 46 for the Lady Centurions.
Haley Boyd shot a 54 to guide the Ligonier Valley girls, while Lauren Brant followed with a 57. Amanda Woods shot a 61 and Becca Blotzer scored a 71 for the Lady Rams.
