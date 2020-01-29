It has been more than six decades since the Derry Area boys’ basketball team reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons.
That streak ended on Tuesday.
Derry Area clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season following a 50-37 victory against host Yough during a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 game Tuesday.
The Trojans are 4-4 in section play and 7-11 overall. They clinched at least the fourth and final playoff spot with two section games remaining.
Freeport Area is fifth at 1-7 in the section and 3-13 overall, unable to catch the Trojans with two section games to play. Mount Pleasant is third in the section, one spot ahead of the Trojans with a 5-3 mark and an 11-8 overall record.
Derry Area is back in action Friday (7:15 p.m.) when the Trojans host Knoch, one of the top-ranked teams in Class 4A. Knoch’s 16-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday when the Knights fell, 72-65, against Highlands. Knoch defeated DA, 91-59, at home on Jan. 10.
Derry Area won for the third time in five games Tuesday at Yough. The Trojans’ biggest win during that run was a significant 56-40 victory Jan. 21 at Freeport Area that ultimately played a key role in Derry Area clinching a playoff berth on Tuesday against Yough.
Dwight D. Eisenhower was President of the United States the last time the Derry Area boys’ basketball team reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons. That run took place 61 years ago for the Trojans, according to head coach Tom Esposito.
Derry Area reached the WPIAL playoffs in boys’ basketball for the first time in more than a decade last season during Esposito’s return to the bench. Now, the Trojans are going back in his second season.
Before the most recent two-year run, the Trojans’ last trip to the playoffs came during the 2007-08 season under former head coach Dave Regula. The Trojans also reached the playoffs recently in 2005-06 and the 2000-01 season, both under Esposito.
Esposito, in his second stint with the Trojans, is taking his team back to the playoffs for the fourth time total.
Esposito, a 1986 Blairsville graduate who also coached at Homer-Center previously, went 66-109 during an eight-year run at Derry Area from 1998-2006. He finished one game shy of breaking the DA school record in 2000-01 and took top-seeded Elizabeth Forward to the limit during the 2005-06 season.
Esposito is 19-19 in his second stint with the Trojans, including a 9-9 section mark. Last year, Derry Area lost by 14 to Blackhawk in a playoff game where neither team led by more than six points through three quarters.
The Trojans once again used a stellar defensive effort to get past Yough on Tuesday and punch their return ticket to the playoffs. But they came through on the offensive end, too.
Ryan Bushey led the Trojans with 13 points and seven steals. Sam Jones gave up four inches to Yough big man Josh O’Bradovich, but he stepped up his game to tally 11 points, pull in five rebounds and limit O’Bradovich to just eight points, including two in the second half.
Tyson Webb scored nine points and had five rebounds for the Trojans while Aidan Bushey also contributed nine points. Jamal Marballie led Yough (0-8, 5-13) with 13 points.
Derry Area limited Yough to single digits in three of four quarters on Tuesday.
The Trojans jumped out to an early 14-8 lead through one quarter and extended the advantage to nine points after outscoring the Cougars, 11-8, in the second quarter. Derry Area led, 25-16, at the break, limiting Yough to just eight points in each of the first two quarters.
Yough made it interesting in the third quarter.
The Cougars outscored the Trojans, breaking out for a 19-point effort in the period while Derry Area managed 12 points. That closed the gap to just two points, 37-35, entering the final eight minutes.
But DA shut it down in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans pressed forward in the last quarter, putting up 13 points while holding Yough to just a two-point output as Derry Area clinched its long-awaited second straight trip to the playoffs.
DERRY AREA (50)
R. Bushey 3-3-10; A. Bushey 3-3-9; Nicely 3-1-7; Jones 4-3-11; Hood 0-0-0; Webb 3-2-9; Detore 0-1-1; Ulery 1-0-3; Hudson 0-0-0; Hudspath 0-0-0; Watson 0-0-0; Penich 0-0-0. Totals, 17-13(20)—50
YOUGH (37)
Hallahurich 3-1-7; O’Bradovich 4-0-8; Marbaille 4-2-13; Zerrone 1-0-3; Park 2-0-6. Totals, 15-3(7)—37
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 14 11 12 13 — 50 Yough 8 8 19 2 — 37
Three-point field goals: R. Bushey, Webb, Ulery; Park-2, Marbaille, Zerrone
