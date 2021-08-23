The Derry Area boys’ golf team opened the 2021 season with a 10-stroke victory against local rival Ligonier Valley, 229-239, during a WPIAL Section 2-AA match at Champion Lakes.
Derry Area junior Hunter Jurica was the overall low medalist with a 39, while Logan Smith paced the Rams with a 42. Jurica reached the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championship match last season.
Nick Thomas came in with a 45 for Derry Area, while Antonio Hauser followed, two strokes back at 47. Ashton Beighley carded a 48, while William and John Hugus each contributed a 50.
Josh Harbert shot a 46 for Ligonier Valley, while Chad Shank posted a 49. Luke Lentz contributed a 50 and Gavin McMullen followed with a 52.
Derry Area is 1-0 overall and in section play. Ligonier Valley fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the section. The Rams defeated Central Cambria by 21 strokes during their season opener on Thursday, also at Champion Lakes.
Derry Area, as a team, finished sixth in the district during the WPIAL Class 2A championship match last season. The Trojans won their first section title in golf during the 2017 season. They added to that with another section title in 2019 and a third in four seasons – the first outright title – in 2020. In 2019, Derry Area also advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A team championship where the Trojans finished fifth in the district.
Ligonier Valley is back in action today at the Jerry Roman Chairman’s Cup Tournament at Cedarbrook Golf Course. The Derry Area boys are at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Odin.
