The Derry Area boys’ volleyball team picked up a key WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 victory at Mars Area, 3-2, on Monday.
The Trojans jumped out to a 2-0 lead, following identical 25-21 victories, but Mars Area rallied with wins of 25-15 and 28-26 to even the set. But Derry Area rebounded with a 15-11 victory to pick up its first section win of the year. The Trojans rebounded from a 3-0 sweep against Mars Area on April 8.
The Trojans improved to 1-4 in section play and 2-5 overall. Derry Area played its second match since a loss against Plum on April 14. The Trojans also fell on Friday at home against Plum. They also lost section matches against Mars Area earlier in the season, in addition to a 3-2 setback against Deer Lakes. Derry Area captured a home exhibition against DuBois Area for its first win of the year on April 9.
Derry Area has a condensed schedule this week to close out the regular season, starting with a 7:30 p.m. exhibition today against Bishop Guilfoyle at Derry Area. The Trojans travel to Gateway on Wednesday before hosting Deer Lakes on Thursday in a pair of section games, and an exhibition versus West Shamokin on Friday.
Hunter Wack led the Trojans with 11 kills on Monday, while Nick Allison, Gabe Carbonara and Dakota Beeman all followed with seven kills.
Tristan Seger enjoyed a big night defensively with 29 digs, while Matt Rhoades dished out 36 assists.
