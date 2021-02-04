Mount Pleasant Area secured first place in WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B, while Derry Area locked down the second spot, as both defeated Ligonier Valley during a pair of sub-section matches, which took place Wednesday at Ligonier Valley.
Mount Pleasant Area upped its record to 9-5 overall and a perfect 5-0 in sub-section action. The second-place Trojans are 5-7 overall and 3-1 in the sub-section, while the Rams fell to 2-5 overall, ending the sub-section slate at 1-4 with their lone win against Yough.
After a delayed start to its season, Ligonier Valley needed to complete a pair of home section meets against the sub-section leaders in a back-to-back effort. The Rams battled hard against the first-place Vikings despite a lopsided 48-18 margin, while the Trojans claimed the nightcap — and second in the section — with a 47-24 victory against Ligonier Valley.
Ligonier Valley started well against Derry Area, as Rams head coach Tom Brown bumped standout Josh Harbert to 120, and he pinned Xavier Merlin in the first period. Merlin held the advantage early in the match, but Harbert rolled him and subsequently scored the fall.
The Trojans responded with three straight falls, however, courtesy of Charles Banks, Lucid Jackson, and Elysiah Lopez.
Derry Area head coach Mike Weinell was pleasantly surprised by Banks’ performance, as he ousted Ligonier Valley’s James Brown, the son of the head coach.
“He did a really good job, and he’s getting better as the year goes on. We’re definitely happy with his improvements,” Weinell said of Banks.
Conversely, Tom Brown noted that James Brown has been plagued by a leg injury that has lingered for most of the season.
Lopez also provided the Trojans with some unexpected points, as he was competing in just his second match of the season.
Ryan Harbert notched a quick fall for the Rams at 145 pounds, but Derry Area’s Ty Cymmerman countered with a pin of his own at 152 to extend the Trojans edge to 24-12.
After the Trojans forfeited at 160 because of an injury to Connor Lucas, Eric Catone notched a technical fall against Abe Mundorff, 17-0.
“Abe gave up a big five-point move in the beginning of the match, and he just bled points after that,” Brown said. “He just couldn’t recover.”
Nathan Barkley looked like he was on his way to another Trojans’ victory at 189, but holding a 10-3 lead, he was reversed and pinned by Jesse Turner to pull the Rams within five, at 29-24.
“They got 12 points out of reversals when we were winning,” Weinell lamented.
Weinell’s squad closed the match out with 18 straight points, however, as Brayden Mickinac and Noah Cymmerman both scored falls, and Dylan Klim won via forfeit to account for the final margin.
Mickinac’s fall came in the final seconds of the 215-pound bout against Billy Sugden, a result that displeased Brown.
“My guy held on fairly tough all match long, and at the end of the match, he puts his head down and gets flat,” Brown said of Sugden. “That can’t happen, and I’ve addressed that with him.”
Conversely, Weinell praised his grapplers for listening well, and also controlling the tempo in the victory.
“We started going after people tonight, which is nice,” he said. “Instead of waiting and reacting, they were actually initiating.”
Still, Weinell knows his team must get better in order to make a postseason run.
“We still need to get into wrestling shape, and learn to finish moves,” he noted. “When there’s blood in the water, you gotta make the kill like a shark. We gotta work on that a little bit.”
Derry Area will make the long trek to wrestle at Brookville Area, 6:30 p.m. tonight, and the Trojans will host Clarion Area next Tuesday.
“It’s just about getting mat time now. We’re getting to wrestle some different teams, which is nice,” Weinell said.
Brown credited the Trojans for their strong showing, but also pointed to several foolish mistakes his wrestlers made against their border rivals.
“That’s the lineup I wanted to face. I just wanted some of our guys to perform a little bit better,” Brown explained.
That came in contrast to Brown’s takeaways from the loss against Mount Pleasant Area earlier in the night.
In that matchup, the Rams won five matches on the mat, including standout performances from Ryan Jones at 152 and McKinley Shearer at 189. Josh Harbert (decision), Ryan Harbert (fall), and Mundorff (decision) also prevailed against the Vikings.
The Rams still have plenty of strides to make, but for a team that has been on the mat for less than a month because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, against the Vikings they showed glimpses of heading in the right direction.
“We’re just trying to get better every time we’re on the mat, and hopefully there’s light at the end of that tunnel,” Brown said.
The Rams host another Westmoreland County team tonight, as they welcome Greensburg Salem in an exhibition matchup. Ligonier Valley will also compete at Meyersdale next Wednesday.
———
DERRY AREA 47,
LIGONIER VALLEY 24
113 — No match
120 — Josh Harbert (Ligonier Valley) p. Xavier Merlin
126 — Charles Banks (Derry Area) p. James Brown
132 — Lucid Jackson (Derry Area) p. Bruce Krieger
138 — Elysiah Lopez (Derry Area) p. Nick Lonas
145 — Ryan Harbert (Ligonier Valley) p. Nick Reeping
152 — Tyler Cymmerman (Derry Area) p. Khorter Drury
160 — Ryan Jones (Ligonier Valley) won by forfeit
172 — Eric Catone (Derry Area) t.f. Abe Mundorff
189 — Jesse Turner (Ligonier Valley) p. Nathan Barkley
215 — Braydan Mickinac (Derry Area) p. Billy Sugden
285 — Noah Cymmerman (Derry Area) p. Killian McWhorter
106 — Dylan Klim (Derry Area) won by forfeit
———
MOUNT PLEASANT AREA 48,
LIGONIER VALLEY 18
106 — Joseph Longhi (MPA) won by forfeit
113 — Josh Harbert (Ligonier Valley) d. Sean Cain
120 — Greg Shaulis (MPA) p. James Brown
126 — Brady Poole (MPA) won by forfeit
132 — Jamison Poklembo (MPA) p. Bruce Krieger
138 — Ryan Harbert (Ligonier Valley) p. Lucas Shaulis
145 — Conor Johnson (MPA) p. John Manges
152 — Ryan Jones (Ligonier Valley) d. Lucas Eicher
160 — Abe Mundorff (Ligonier Valley) d. Jackson Hutter
172 — Noah Gnibus (MPA) p. Jesse Turner
189 — Mckinley Shearer (Ligonier Valley) d. Aaron Stasko, sudden victory
215 — Dayton Pitzer (MPA) p. Billy Sugden
285 — Ian Fasano (MPA) p. Killian McWhorter
