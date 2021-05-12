The Derry Area boys volleyball team picked up its second straight win, while Greater Latrobe fell in section play.
The Trojans swept Bishop Guilfoyle in an exhibition game played at Derry Area, while Penn-Trafford swept Greater Latrobe during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 game played at Penn-Trafford, both on Tuesday.
Derry Area scores were 26-24, 25-21 and 25-16. Greater Latrobe lost against Penn-Trafford, the section front-runners, 25-20, 25-10 and 25-21.
The Trojans won their second straight game in less than 24 hours, following a key WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 win at Mars Area the night before. Derry Area is 1-4 in section play and 3-5 overall.
The Trojans are currently in the midst of playing six games in eight days. They lost on Friday at home against Plum, but started this week with consecutive wins against Mars Area and Bishop Guilfoyle.
The Trojans are scheduled for a pair of section games, traveling to Gateway, 7:30 p.m. today before hosting Deer Lakes on Thursday. They play an exhibition against West Shamokin on Friday. Derry Area lost section matches against Mars Area earlier this season, in addition to a 3-2 setback versus Deer Lakes. Derry Area captured a home exhibition against DuBois Area on April 9 for its first win of the year.
Hunter Wack led the Trojans on Monday against Bishop Guilfoyle with seven kills. Nick Allison followed with six kills, while Gabe Carbonara and Dakota Beeman each tallied four kills.
Tristan Seger had 13 digs defensively and three aces, while Matt Rhoades dished out 20 assists for the Trojans.
Greater Latrobe fell to 5-6 overall and 4-4 in section play following its defeat against Penn-Trafford. The Wildcats are scheduled to visit Norwin today before closing out the regular season on Thursday at home against Hempfield Area.
The Wildcats were swept by Penn-Trafford this season, and fell in five sets at home against Norwin late last month. Hempfield Area topped the Wildcats, 3-1, on Friday.
Frank Newill posted 11 kills, four digs and two blocks to lead the Wildcats against Penn-Trafford on Tuesday. Enzo Rodi added four kills, followed by Will Burkhard, Lorenzo Sarp, Brennan Ward and Mike Brackney, who combined for five kills.
Tyler Ryan dished out 18 assists to Greater Latrobe hitters, while he also led the Wildcats defensively with eight digs. Josh Havrilla picked up six digs, while Antonio Kantor, Dante Frescura and Sarp each recorded four digs.
The Greater Latrobe JV team also fell in straight games, but the first contest needed extra points, as Penn-Trafford won 31-29 before capping the match with a 25-16 victory.
Sam Kiesel paced the JV team with seven kills, followed closely by Tyler Mondock, who added six. Isiac Waszo tallied four kills and two blocks, while Tyler Nelson and Havrilla combined for five kills. Havrilla also collected 16 assists and a block. Ruben Rojas posted five digs defensively, while Havrilla and Kiesel grabbed four digs each.
