Third-year head coach Greg Rager guides both the boys and girls cross-country teams at Derry Area, but his groups are starkly different in their composition this year.
The Trojans boys are led by a trio of accomplished seniors, while four freshmen have been the catalysts of the girls squad. Additionally, the boys are dealing with the hardships of a small roster, while the turnout has been a pleasant surprise on the girls side.
“Not only do we have the numbers up, but overall talent is up,” Rager said of the girls team, which has expanded to 10 runners this year.
A year ago, the girls roster consisted of seven runners, but several of them also had other athletic obligations in the fall, which limited practice opportunities. From that group, the graduations of Leah Perry and Emilee Steffey are notable, as both were talented runners who also exhibited leadership. They were important in setting the foundation, as Rager believes the team is destined for more success in 2021 and years to come.
“I would say last year went really well,” he said. “It was like the beginning of trying to turn the corner of being just another team at the school to actually being a program that’s starting to be successful. Last year, we continued on that path.”
Among the veteran returners on this year’s team are a pair of seniors — Emma Huber and Nicole Enos. Huber, a captain, was the top runner for Derry Area the past few campaigns, and she will again play a prominent role as she works her way back from a knee injury sustained in the summer.
“She’s experienced some darker days with the team. She was the fastest those few years and she provides the most experience and leadership,” Rager noted.
Joining Huber as co-captain is junior newcomer Ashley Baker, who also competes as a diver and pole vaulter. Her dedication to a new sport during the offseason helped set the standard.
“She was there five days a week. I felt that she should be somebody the younger girls look to as far as guidance,” Rager said.
The Trojans also have three sophomores on the roster, with returner Tessa Hayes, as well as newcomers Charity Peterman and Mikaela Shine.
A quartet of freshmen have changed the outlook of the program, however, as Jane Huss, Mikah Horwat, Gianna Gruska, and Auxanna Buchko have all made an immediate impact.
In the first meet of the season, against the newly formed River Valley (the merger of Saltsburg and Blairsville), the freshmen accounted for the top four finishes for the Trojans, with Huss leading the way in spectacular fashion. Her time of 21:34 established a new home course record.
“Our top five is probably going to be made up of three or freshmen most of the time,” Rager revealed.
After making quick work of River Valley, the girls competed against Southmoreland, although lightning prompted the cancellation of the event midway through the race.
The Trojans came up short against both Greater Latrobe (46-17) and Franklin Regional (44-19) in a section tri-meet, with Huss again pacing the team. Following that race, Rager proclaimed the Wildcats as the favorite in Division I Section 1.
“I have a hard time believing anyone in our section is going to beat them,” he noted.
Hempfield Area, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Greensburg Salem, Yough, and Ligonier Valley also compete in the section.
Still, Rager believes his girls can make some noise this season.
“Really, we should be first or second in the county in AA. Greensburg Salem is always there – they’ve been at the top for a while,” he said, adding that his team should get one or two wins against Class 3A opponents, as well. “It would be reasonable to say we could get one or two girls individually to the state meet.”
The Derry Area boys have seven runners, but the three seniors are clearly the anchors. Captains Blake Cecchini and Jake Watson, as well as classmate Morgan Sobota, have been the top three finishers in all of the Trojans’ races this year.
“It’s just difficult because there’s a little bit of a gap between my third senior and then the next guy,” stated Rager.
Thus far, it has been freshman Logan Corbett who was the next finisher behind the senior trio. He, along with fellow freshman Gael Gonzalez Kelly and sophomore Seth Swisher have provided needed depth, but Rager knows the roster must continue to grow for the Trojans to elevate their team.
“I know for a fact there’s probably five or six boys walking the halls who could be contributing for us,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get them next year.”
The Trojans should also get needed reinforcements soon, as junior Charlie Banks is expected to return from a hip injury. Banks, who battled the ailment through the spring and re-aggravated it during a practice run in the summer, has been cleared to resume jogging.
“As long as nothing else happens, he can certainly be a high placer at counties, WPIALs, tri-states, and if we can get him into shape, he can possibly be a state qualifier,” Rager stated.
Similar to the girls team, the Derry Area boys made quick work of River Valley, but fell to both Greater Latrobe and Franklin Regional. Additionally, the Trojans boys notched a victory against Southmoreland.
“I still feel that this boys season — team and individually — can be the best in a number of years, since 2015 probably,” Rager added.
And while there are stark differences between the girls and boys teams currently, both programs are trending in the right direction, according to Rager. He saw signs of that progress during the summer training, during which his athletes showed the commitment that had been lacking in past campaigns.
“Most days, we had more kids showing up at 8 a.m. for non-mandatory practice than we did last year,” he noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.