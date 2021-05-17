Derry Area’s comeback bid fell just a bit short.
Connellsville Area upended the Derry Area baseball team, 5-4, during an exhibition game played Friday at Derry Area.
Derry Area and Connellsville Area are both headed to the WPIAL playoffs.
The Trojans are the No. 5 seed in Class 3A, and they will face No. 12 New Brighton, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Greater Latrobe in the opening round of the playoffs. Connellsville Area is the No. 11 seed in the Class 5A tournament.
Derry Area won its fifth section championship in program history – and first since 1992 – with a dramatic home-and-home, two-game section sweep of Deer Lakes last week.
Derry Area, which finished section play with an 8-2 record, closed the regular season with an 11-4 mark, as they head to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Connellsville Area snapped Derry Area’s seven-game win streak. The Trojans’ last loss before Friday came on April 23 against Richland at the Homer-Center Tournament.
Valley, the No. 7 seed in Class 3A, is the only team to defeat Derry Area in section play this season. Derry Area ran the table the rest of the way in section play, as the Trojans’ last section setback came on April 7. The Trojans won their final eight section games, including four sweeps – the most significant one last week against Deer Lakes.
Derry Area closed the regular-season with wins in 11 of their final 13 games. The surge started with a 14-run exhibition outburst against Burrell, followed by a section win at Mount Pleasant Area and a sweep of Ligonier Valley, also in section play.
The Trojans have still outscored the opposition 111-32 in their last 13 games, an average of about eight-and-a-half runs scored and a little less than two-and-a-half allowed per contest. Derry Area has hit double digits offensively in six of 11 wins this season. Derry Area pitchers allowed three runs or fewer in nine of its last 10 games during the regular season. The Trojans gave up one run or fewer seven times in those 10 games.
Connellsville Area scored the first runs of the game, 2-0, in the top of the fourth, and the Falcons piled on with the next three runs – one in the fifth and two in the sixth – to open a 5-0 lead. Derry Area scored its first run in the bottom of the sixth, and nearly pulled off another significant comeback with three runs in the home half of the seventh.
Sam Jones paced the Trojans at the plate with two singles and a run, while Josh Ulery contributed two hits, including a double. Ryan Bushey also doubled and scored for the Trojans, who scored four runs on eight hits.
Bushey worked five innings in defeat. He allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Ryan Hood and Matt McDowell combined to allow two unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
James Domer led Connellsville Area offensively with a home run, a double and two RBI, while Zackary David added two hits, including a double and a run. Brant Bonadio doubled and scored, while Jayden McBride and Beau Bigam both singled and scored for the Falcons, who put up five runs on eight hits.
Mason May was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on six hits with a strikeout and zero walks in six innings.
Connellsville Area scored the first five runs of the game, while Derry Area plated its runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings.
Bigam singled in Bonadio for the first run of the game in the fourth. Bigam came around on an error later in the inning to make it a 2-0 game. Domer’s lead-off homer in the fifth gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead. Connellsville Area added two more in the sixth, highlighted by Domer’s double, which plated McBride.
Then, Derry Area started its comeback.
Ulery doubled home Bushey in the sixth, and Elijah Penich singled in Ashton Beighley and Nick Detore to make it a 5-3 game with runners at the corners and nobody out. Matt McDowell grounded into a fielder’s choice and Nick Thomas was thrown out at the plate. The Trojans added their final run on a ground out, which scored William Hugus, but it wasn’t enough, as another ground out ended the game.
———
Connllsvlle Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Gillott 3 0 0 Bushey 4 1 1 David 4 1 2 Ray 3 0 0 Domer 3 1 2 Ulery 3 0 2 Bonadio 3 1 1 Hood 2 0 1 Puskar 3 0 1 Mickinac 3 0 1 Bigam 4 1 1 Jones 2 0 1 Hough 3 0 0 J Hugus 1 0 0 Kemp 2 0 0 Detore 1 1 1 McBride 1 1 1 Thomas 2 0 0 Warrick 3 0 0 Penich 3 0 1 W Hugus 0 1 0 McDowell 3 0 0 Beighley 0 1 0
Totals 29 5 8 Totals 27 4 8Connellsville 000 212 0 — 5 8 0Derry Area 000 001 3 — 4 8 2 Doubles: Bushey, Ulery (DA); David, Domer, Bonadio (CA) Home Run: Domer (CA) Strikeouts by: Bushey-4, Hood-0, McDowell-2 (DA); May-1, Domer-0 (CA) Base on balls by: Bushey-2, Hood-2, McDowell-1 (DA); May-0, Domer-1 (CA) Winning pitcher: Mason May Losing pitcher: Ryan Bushey
