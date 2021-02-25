While the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs is an open tournament this year, every team has some season checkmarks they hope to hit along the way.
Derry Area crossed another item off its list Wednesday, as the Trojans clinched a winning section record with a 54-44 comeback victory against visiting Freeport Area in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 play.
With the win, Derry Area closes the regular season at 5-4 in the section and 5-6 overall. That section mark is good for third place, behind only section champion North Catholic (6-0) and runner-up Deer Lakes (5-2). Wednesday’s victory also snapped the Trojans’ three-game losing skid.
Derry Area coach Tom Esposito said finishing above .500 in section play was the focus of his team’s pregame talk.
“It was extremely important,” he said. “We needed to regroup, stop the losing streak and solidify ourselves as a playoff basketball team. They knew all season they had to earn it and even though it’s an open (playoff tournament), we had a winning record in the section.”
Making the feat all the more impressive is that the Trojans were forced to temporarily halt their season three times this winter. Before Wednesday’s game with Freeport Area and Tuesday’s hard-fought section loss at Knoch, Derry Area hadn’t played since Feb. 13, as scheduled games against Keystone Oaks, Knoch and North Catholic were postponed.
“We had to restart three times, but I’m so proud of our guys’ resiliency and how they stayed strong mentally through it all,” Esposito said. “When we were off, we had film sessions virtually and that really helped these last two games.
“I give them all the credit in the world. With everything that’s gone on for nearly a year, it would’ve been easy to lose focus but we were so focused because you never know what can happen the next day.”
On Wednesday, the Trojans showed their mettle with a fourth-quarter rally.
Freeport Area led 37-35 going into the final frame and stretched its lead six points, 44-38, on a three-pointer by Conner Holloway.
As it turned out, Freeport Area (4-5, 5-7) didn’t find the hoop again, as the Trojans held the visitors scoreless for the game’s final six-plus minutes.
“We made some plays defensively,” Esposito said. “I didn’t know it was six minutes — that is playing some defense. They outworked us in the third quarter and I wasn’t too happy with that, and then we just got after it.”
“For not playing for 10 days, then going to Knoch and playing a good defensive game, and then 24 hours later they gutted it out and got it done defensively tonight,” he added.
Nick Detore tied the contest at 44-44 with the first free throw of a one and one. Derry Area managed to secure an offensive rebound on the second foul shot and Josh Ulery wound up burying a three-pointer in the left corner to give the Trojans a 47-44 lead.
Derry Area stretched its lead at the charity stripe during the fourth, making 8 of 13 free throws, including five in the final minute. Ryan Bushey connected on five of six from the line in the quarter.
The final frame was a much better effort for the Trojans, who struggled from the line in the opening half and finished 15 of 26 overall.
“I thought we were in control of the game for a quarter and a half. If we simply make our foul shots, we could’ve up been up anywhere from 12 to 14 points at halftime,” Esposito said of his team, which went 6 for 11 from the line in the first half, including missing several front ends of one-and-one opportunities. “It’s all mental. I don’t talk foul shots at all, and I don’t critique their foul shooting. We shoot enough of them in practice and through drills — they’re two free points and you have to take advantage of that.”
Derry Area led 16-11 after the first quarter and expanded its advantage to 13 points, 29-16, with more than four minutes left in the second before Freeport Area drew closer. Gavin Croney’s trey just before the buzzer cut the Trojans’ cushion to 29-24 at the half.
Sam Jones paced Derry Area with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Bushey chipped in 12 points and six assists and Tyson Webb had 10 points.
Croney (11 points) and Ben Lane (10) each hit double figures for Freeport Area.
In Wednesday’s junior varsity game, the Trojans dropped a 72-45 decision. Nathan Papuga paced Derry Area with 20 points.
The Trojans return to the post-season for the third straight season, 6 p.m. Monday when they host Southmoreland in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
