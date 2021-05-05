Paul Koontz, Josh Ulery and the Derry Area baseball team quickly took care of business during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 doubleheader played Tuesday against East Allegheny at Grandview Field.
And it led the Trojans back to the WPIAL baseball playoffs.
Koontz and Ulery helped Derry Area sweep the doubleheader against East Allegheny by identical 9-0 margins, which allowed the Trojans to punch their ticket to the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
“I just feel great for our kids,” Derry Area coach John Flickinger said. “We lost those first two section games and they all stepped up and said “we can’t change the past, and we have to take it one game at a time and fight back in the race.”
Derry Area is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, when the Trojans fell to Hopewell Area in the first round.
Derry Area is 7-3 overall and 5-2 in section play this season. That’s good for a second-place tie with Valley (5-2, 9-4), which swept the Trojans to open the section slate. Derry Area hasn’t lost against a section opponent since, as the Trojans have won their last five section games, including a pair of sweeps. Deer Lakes is at the top with a 5-1 section mark and a 7-3 overall record. The Trojans have a first-place showdown forthcoming next week in a back-to-back set against the Lancers.
Derry Area played its first game since April 24, as district coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols shut down the Trojans for 10 days.
“It has been a tough year on all teams, but ours in particular, as we have battled the (COVID-19) situation so much,” Flickinger said. “But they keep overcoming the shutdowns and all of the quarantines that go with it.”
Derry Area lost its first two games of the season, both in section play against Valley, but the Trojans won their next four games. The Trojans earned their first win of the season during a 14-run exhibition outburst against Burrell, followed by a section win at Mount Pleasant Area and a sweep of Ligonier Valley, also in section play.
Derry Area has hit double digits in five of its seven wins this season, and the Trojans were two runs away from making it a perfect seven-for-seven. Derry Area has outscored the opposition 80-18 in those games, an average of 11 runs scored and two-and-a-half allowed. The Trojans have given up just 21 runs in their last eight games, about two-and-a-half per game.
Koontz opened things with a complete-game victory and Ulery followed with the same.
Koontz needed just 97 pitches – 61 which went for strikes – to work through his complete game, as he allowed zero runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. He threw 19 first-pitch strikes to the 26 batters he faced and induced eight combined ground outs and fly outs.
Ulery was just as impressive in his 92-pitch complete game. He threw 68 strikes in 92 pitches and allowed zero runs on just one hit with 12 strikeouts and two walks. Ulery threw first-pitch strikes to 24 of 27 batters and induced eight ground outs and fly outs during his gem.
“Our pitchers were just tremendous, and I mean they were dealing,” Flickinger said. “Offensively, we jumped on them early and kept the pressure on despite tough field conditions where we could not utilize our run game, which has been a real good foe for us this season.”
Derry Area scored eight runs in the first four innings of the first game and the Trojans piled on for all nine runs in the initial three innings during the second game of the doubleheader. The Trojans swiped six bases in the first game and just two in the second, as Derry Area has 49 steals in 10 games, an average of about five per contest.
Ryan Bushey led the Trojans at the plate during the first game with three hits, including a double and two runs, while Sam Jones singled three times and crossed. Ulery contributed two hits, including a double and two runs, while Lucas Ray also singled twice and crossed. Elijah Penich also singled and scored for the Trojans, which produced nine runs on 14 hits during the first game.
Ulery paced the Trojans offensively in the nightcap with three hits, including a triple, a double and a run. Nick Thomas also added three hits, including a double and a run, while Jones and Matt McDowell both singled twice and scored. Bushey and Penich singled and scored for the Trojans, who put up nine runs on 13 hits.
Michael Cahill and Joe Connors both had two hits for East Allegheny in the first game. Joey Larotona had the lone hit for East Allegheny in the nightcap.
Chris Rayman took the loss in the first game, allowing four earned runs on six hits with one strikeout and zero walks in two innings. Nate Holmes suffered the loss in the second game, giving up nine runs, seven earned, on 11 hits with three strikeouts and zero walks in five innings.
Derry Area went to work early in the first game, as Ulery doubled in Bushey and Brayden Mickinac plated Ray with a sacrifice fly. Jones singled home Ulery for the third run of the first inning. Ray singled home Penich in the second inning before the Trojans produced two more runs in the bottom of the third when Thomas drove home Nick Detore and Jones stole home. Bushey stole home in the fourth and Ryan Hood’s RBI single scored Ulery to make it an 8-0 game. Jones singled home Noah Cymmerman to cap the scoring in the first game.
The Trojans did all of their damage in the first three innings of the second game.
Ray reached on an error, scoring Bushey, Hood drove in a pair on a fielder’s choice, and Hood came around on a Thomas single, making it 4-0 through one complete. Ray’s second-inning ground out made it 5-0 before the Trojans capped the scoring in the top of the third.
Thomas doubled in Isaiah Ward, Penich singled home Jones and Thomas came around on McDowell’s base hit. Bushey’s sacrifice fly scored Penich, which was more than enough to send the Trojans back to the playoffs.
“I am very proud of all these guys, and they realize the next goal lies ahead,” Flickinger said. “We can’t be satisfied with where we are now.”
———
Derry Area E. Allegheny ab r h ab r h
Bushey 3 1 1 Cahill 3 0 0 Ray 4 1 0 Connors 2 0 0 Ulery 4 1 3 Larotnda 1 0 1 Mickinac 3 0 1 Jursic 2 0 0 Hood 1 1 0 Berko 1 0 0 Ward 1 1 0 Janosko 2 0 0 Hugus 1 0 0 N Holmes 2 0 0 Jones 3 1 2 Kearns 1 0 0 Thomas 4 1 3 Waleko 1 0 0 Penich 4 1 1 C Holmes 3 0 0 McDowell 3 1 2 Rayman 2 0 0 Jackson 0 0 0 Tvdovski 1 0 0 Detore 0 0 0 Simontta 2 0 0 Koontz 0 0 0 Cochran 1 0 0
Totals 31 9 13 Totals 24 0 1Derry Area 414 000 0 — 9 13 3E. Allegheny 000 000 0 — 0 1 1 Doubles: Thomas, Ulery (DA) Triples: Ulery (DA) Strikeouts by: Ulery-12 (DA); N Holmes-3, C Holmes-1 (EA) Base on balls by: Ulery-2 (DA); N Holmes-0, C Holmes-1 (EA) Winning pitcher: Josh Ulery Losing pitcher: Nate Holmes
———
E. Allegheny Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Cahill 3 0 2 Bushey 4 2 3 Connors 3 0 2 Ray 4 1 2 Jurisic 2 0 0 Ulery 4 2 2 Janosko 1 0 1 Mickinac 0 0 0 Berko 2 0 0 Cymmermn 0 1 0 Waleko 1 0 0 Hood 4 0 1 N Holmes 2 0 0 Jones 4 1 3 Kearns 3 0 0 Thomas 2 0 1 C Holmes 2 0 1 Detore 2 1 0 Yusko 0 0 0 Penich 2 1 1 Kircher 2 0 0 I Ward 1 0 0 Rupert 1 0 0 Jackson 2 0 0 Simontta 1 0 0 E Ward 1 0 1 Kirk 1 0 0 Hauser 0 0 0 Tvrdvski 0 0 0 Hugus 0 0 0 Rayman 0 0 0 Koontz 0 0 0
Totals 24 0 6 Totals 30 9 14E. Allegheny 000 000 0 — 0 6 0Derry Area 312 201 x — 9 14 0 Doubles: Bushey, Ulery (DA) Strikeouts by: Koontz-10 (DA); Rayman-1, Larotonda-0, Connors-1, Cahill-3 (EA) Base on balls by: Koontz-2 (DA); Rayman-0, Larotonda-0, Connors-2, Cahill-1 (EA) Winning pitcher: Paul Koontz Losing pitcher: Chris Rayman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.