Before the 2021 season began, the Derry Area baseball players told head coach John Flickinger that they had their sights set on winning a section title. In fact, the current group of seniors had eyed section supremacy a year earlier, but didn’t have the opportunity when the 2020 campaign was wiped out because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The virus created more issues for the Trojans this year, as the team had to endure a couple of pauses because of COVID-19 protocol, including one that kept them off the field prior to their section opening series against Valley in early April.
After the Trojans were swept by the Vikings, the outlook for achieving the section goal was bleak, but on Tuesday at Deer Lakes, the Trojans capped off an improbable surge that culminated with the WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 title.
Derry Area secured its fifth section championship in program history — and first since 1992 — courtesy of a 2-1 victory against Deer Lakes during a Tuesday afternoon battle of teams that were tied atop the section.
“They wanted this, and we had to scratch and claw to get it, but baby we got it, and 1992 is a long time ago,” said Flickinger, who was a senior on the last section championship team for the Trojans. “The experience of it all is something they’ll never forget.”
To even have the opportunity to play for the section crown, the Trojans (8-2, 10-3) needed a furious comeback at home on Monday, as they scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 4-3 walkoff victory against Deer Lakes, which fell to 7-3 in the section and 9-5 overall. Just 24 hours later, the Trojans were a loose squad entering the showdown.
Derry Area also had the benefit of throwing senior Josh Ulery, who tossed a complete game victory. Clinging to a one-run edge in the bottom of the seventh, Ulery showed his mettle, as he shrugged off an error with two outs that allowed the tying run to reach base. The righty then induced pinch hitter Nick Rossi to fly out to center, sealing the outcome that was nearly 30 years in the making.
“They knew in that seventh inning they had to buckle down and get it, and I knew we had the right guy on the mound,” Flickinger noted. “When you’ve been in those situations before, then they’re easier to pull out. They have the confidence to do it.”
On a personal level for Flickinger, the outcome also helped wash away a bitter memory from 2003, when the Trojans were one out away from capturing the section title, only to suffer a heartbreaking defeat to Yough, which scored six runs in the final inning.
In winning their eighth-consecutive section tilt, the Trojans received key contributions from the heart of the batting order, as Ulery, batting in the third spot, went 2-for-2 and reached in all four plate appearances, while cleanup hitter junior Ryan Hood was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles. The second of those singles came in the top of the sixth, breaking a 1-1 tie.
Ulery opened the frame with a single off Deer Lakes starter Jacob Danka. From there, Hood showed bunt on the first pitch, but pulled his bat back as Ulery sped into second base on a steal. Swinging away later in the at bat, Hood deposited a single to center that plated the speedy Ulery for the decisive run.
The sequence was similar between the duo in the fourth, as Ulery drew a one-out walk, and then stole second. From there, Hood smacked a single into deep right-center to give the Trojans the lead.
The Trojans also threatened to add more in both innings, as they left a pair in scoring position in the fourth and sixth, punctuated by pinch runner Jonathan Hugus tripping over third base on a single by Sam Jones that appeared certain to give Derry Area a 3-1 edge.
Deer Lakes plated its lone run in the fourth inning, which also marked the only frame in which more than one batter reached. In that stanza, junior Justin Brannagan singled to lead off, stole second, and then scored on a two-out hit by Danka.
That was all that the Lancers could muster against Ulery, who was incredibly efficient throughout the contest, limiting the Lancers to just four hits and not issuing a walk, while striking out two. Derry Area pitchers have now allowed three runs or fewer in eight straight games. The Trojans have given up one run or fewer six times in those eight games.
“He’s always around the strike zone. He throws all three pitches for strikes; he keeps the hitters off balance; he pitches to contact, Flickinger stated. “He’s just had a tremendous season all over – defensively, offensively, and pitching.”
In addition to the multi-hit efforts from Ulery and Hood, the Trojans also received hits from Jones and juniors Brayden Mickinac and Nick Thomas. And despite committing three errors, the Trojans also made a few stellar defensive plays, including a diving catch in right field by Jones, and a lunging grab by shortstop Ryan Bushey to rob Brannagan in the sixth.
In the setback, Danka paced Deer Lakes with a pair of hits, and he also worked six strong innings, surrendering two runs on seven hits, with a pair of walks and six strikeouts. Brannagan, who was nearly un-hittable through six innings on Monday before exiting because of pitch count, showed his ability in the outfield, as he made a spectacular running catch in right-center to rob Jones of extra bases.
While both squads were playoff bound regardless of Tuesday’s outcome, the victory for the Trojans felt like the culmination of years of work, especially for the massive senior class that sputtered through difficult seasons in 2018 and 2019.
“I told those guys how proud I was, because they knew what they were capable of,” Flickinger said. “Knowing that they had a great career in all their sports — they wanted to do something in baseball – and for a lot of them, it’s the last sport of their career.”
Derry Area will conclude its regular season today at home against Southmoreland for senior day. Deer Lakes, meanwhile, will wrap up at Highlands on Thursday.
———
Derry Area Deer Lakes ab r h ab r h
Bushey 3 0 0 Robson 3 0 0 Ray 3 0 0 Gozzard 2 0 0 Ulery 2 2 2 Rodgers 3 0 0 Hood 4 0 2 Brannigan 3 1 1 Hugus 0 0 0 Wachtner 3 0 0 Mickinac 2 0 1 Cochran 3 0 0 Jones 3 0 1 Danka 3 0 2 Penich 3 0 0 Thimons 2 0 0 Thomas 3 0 1 Lisotto 1 0 0 McDowell 2 0 0 Geis 2 0 1 Jackson 0 0 0 Rossi 1 0 0 Detore 0 0 0
Totals 25 2 7 Totals 26 1 4Derry Area 000 101 0 — 2 7 3Deer Lakes 000 100 0 — 1 4 0 Doubles: Ulery (DA); Danka (DL) Strikeouts by: Ulery-2 (DA); Danka-6, Wachtner-2 (DL) Base on balls by: Ulery-0 (DA); Danka-2, Wachtner-2 (DL) Winning pitcher: Josh Ulery Losing pitcher: Jacob Danka
