The Derry Area baseball team took a victory lap on Wednesday.
The Trojans, coming off their most grueling back-to-back set of the season, celebrated their first section championship in nearly 30 years with a 16-1 rout of visiting Southmoreland during an exhibition game played at Derry Area.
Derry Area won its fifth section championship in program history — and first since 1992 — with a dramatic home-and-home, two-game section sweep of Deer Lakes on Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, Derry Area rallied in a big way and scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, as Lucas Ray kept the Trojans’ section title hopes alive with the game-winning single during a walk-off home victory. The following day, the Trojans, after dropping their first two section games of the season, capped their surge to the section championship with a 2-1 win at Deer Lakes.
Valley is the only team to defeat Derry Area in section play this season. Derry Area ran the table the rest of the way in section play, as the Trojans’ last section setback came on April 7. The Trojans won their final eight section games, including four sweeps — the most significant one earlier this week against Deer Lakes.
Derry Area, which finished section play with an 8-2 record, is now 11-3 overall following Wednesday’s big win against Southmoreland. The Trojans are rolling as they enter the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They’ve won seven straight total since a 3-2 loss against Richland on April 23 at the Homer-Center Tournament.
The Trojans lost their first two games of the season — aforementioned section contests against Valley — but they rebounded with wins in 11 of their last 12 games. The surge started with a 14-run exhibition outburst against Burrell, followed by a section win at Mount Pleasant Area and a sweep of Ligonier Valley, also in section play.
Derry Area has hit double digits offensively in six of 11 wins this season. The Trojans have outscored the opposition 107-27 in their last 12 games, an average of about nine runs scored and a little more than two allowed per contest.
Derry Area pounded out 16 runs on 13 hits against Southmoreland on Wednesday. The game was tied, 1-1, through one inning, but the Trojans broke out in the bottom of the second with a seven-run inning. Derry Area made it an 11-1 game with a three-run third before completing the victory with a five-run fourth.
Sam Jones led the offensive onslaught with three hits, including two doubles, a run and an RBI. Jaden Jackson singled twice, scored twice and drove in four runs, while Josh Ulery also singled twice, scored three times and ended with two RBI. Matt McDowell also singled twice, scored two runs and drove in one, while Elijah Penich finished with a hit and three RBI. Ryan Bushey singled and scored four times, while Elijah Ward and Paul Koontz both singled and crossed. Isaiah Ward also scored and drove in two for the Trojans, who scored a season-high 16 runs.
Nick Detore was efficient on the hill, allowing one earned run on just one hit with four strikeouts and zero walks. Derry Area pitchers have allowed three runs or fewer in nine consecutive games. The Trojans have given up one run or fewer seven times in those nine games.
Detore worked four innings and threw 29 of his 45 pitches for strikes. He induced four groundouts and fly outs and threw first-pitch strikes to 11 of 13 batters faced.
Anthony Govern singled and scored to lead Southmoreland at the plate. Ben Zimmerman lasted one inning, allowing eight runs — five earned — on four hits with zero strikeouts and five walks.
Derry Area tied the game in the bottom of the first, as Jones doubled in Bushey.
Then, the Trojans broke it open.
McDowell singled in Isaiah Ward with the bases loaded and Bushey drew a walk in the next at bat, which plated Ray. Jackson then plated McDowell and Elijah Ward, Ulery reached on an error, which scored Bushey, and another bases-loaded walk scored Jackson. Elijah Ward reached on an error, scoring Ulery to close the inning, giving the Trojans an 8-1 lead.
Detore retired Southmoreland in order before the Trojans went to work again.
Ulery singled home Bushey, who led off the inning with a walk. Isaiah Ward grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Ulery and Jones to make it an 11-1 game.
Detore, once again, shut down Southmoreland in order, allowing Derry Area to close it out in the bottom of the fourth.
The Trojans connected on seven consecutive singles during the inning before triggering the 15-run mercy rule. Jackson singled in Koontz and McDowell, while Ulery plated Bushey. Penich ended the game with a base knock that scored Jackson and Ulery.
———
S’moreland Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Govern 2 1 1 Bushey 2 4 1 Zimmrmn 2 0 0 Jackson 4 2 2 Potoka 2 0 0 Ulery 4 3 2 Husell 2 0 0 Jones 3 1 3 Basinger 1 0 0 Penich 2 0 1 Ledbetter 1 0 0 I Ward 2 0 1 Phillips 1 0 0 Detore 2 0 0 Keefer 1 0 0 E Ward 2 1 1 King 1 0 0 Koontz 1 1 1 McDowell 3 2 2 Ray 0 1 0
Totals 13 1 1 Totals 25 16 13S’moreland 100 000 0 — 1 1 3Derry Area 173 500 0 — 16 13 0 Doubles: Jones-2 (DA) Strikeouts by: Detore-4 (DA); Zimmerman-0, King-0 (S) Base on balls by: Detore-0 (DA); Zimmerman-5, King-2 (S) Winning pitcher: Nick Detore Losing pitcher: Ben Zimmerman
