Derry Area’s wrestling team was pinned five times and couldn’t rally from an early deficit Wednesday during a 45-24 loss to host Southmoreland in a WPIAL Class 2A 3B sub-section match.
The Trojans, who fell to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the sub-section, dropped the evening’s first six contested matches.
Of those losses, four came via fall, as the Scotties’ Austin Hunker (152 pounds), Tristan Ice (160), Anthony Govern (215), Mason Neiderhiser (285) each pinned Derry Area wrestlers during that stretch.
The run of six straight match wins keyed Southmoreland’s early 36-0 lead.
After Derry Area earned its first victory by way of a Dylan Klim forfeit at 106 pounds, the Trojans won the next three contested matches, each via pin. Those falls — which helped the visitors briefly trim the deficit to 36-24 — came from Giovanni Beatrice at 113, Zander Nuttall at 120 and Brett Klim at 126.
Beatrice’s dual victory came after a strong showing at this past weekend’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament, as he reached the 113-pound final, where he fell to Greater Latrobe’s Leo Joseph.
The Trojans, however, failed to get any closer Wednesday, as Kashton Bish (132) and Andrew Johnson (138) closed the match out with victories for Southmoreland (4-1 sub-section, 6-3 overall).
Derry Area is back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday when it visits Ringgold in a non-section dual match.
SOUTHMORELAND 45,
DERRY AREA 24
145 — Landon Delera (SM) forfeit
152 — Austin Hunker (SM) p. Zachary Panichelle
160 — Tristan Ice (SM) p. Connor Lucas
172 — Lewis Mains (SM) d. Jacob Marks, 9-4
189 — Bryson Robinson (SM) d. Nathan Barkley, 4-2
215 — Anthony Govern (SM) p. Collin Barkley
285 — Mason Neiderhiser (SM) p. Brian O’Barto
106 — Dylan Klim (DA) forfeit
113 — Giovanni Beatrice (DA) p. Kayli Redmond
120 — Zander Nuttall (DA) p. Faryn Dewitt
126 — Brett Klim (DA) p. Logan Clawiter
132 — Kashton Bish (SM) d. Charles Banks, 9-8
138 — Andrew Johnson (SM) p. Elysiah Lopez
