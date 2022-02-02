The Freeport Area boys’ basketball team built an early lead and extended its advantage to start the second half Tuesday en route to an 84-55 victory over host Derry Area in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 matchup.
Freeport, which moved to 6-3 in the section and 11-6 overall, sits in third place in the section standings.
Derry Area (1-9 section, 3-11 overall), conversely, has lost 10 in a row.
Derry Area coach Tom Esposito missed the game with an illness, but he kept track of the action from home. Assistant coach Matt Polinsky led the team in Esposito’s absence.
“I talked to the team on speakerphone before the game, which was emotional for me because I missed being there with our men,” Esposito said.
“Coach Polinsky did a good job preparing the guys at practice (Monday). We discussed the game plan and we both had the same thoughts — to try to make it uptempo which we did early and in the first half. Coach Po did a nice job managing the game, along with assistant Neal McClarren.”
The Yellow Jackets held a 21-9 scoring edge in the first quarter to take control. The Trojans managed to keep things close in the second quarter, being narrowly outscored 25-20, before Freeport Area stretched its lead with a 28-14 surge in the third.
Esposito felt his team could’ve made things more competitive had they not missed nine uncontested layups in the first half — 14 for the game — along with a 13-for-24 showing from the free throw line.
“We make five layups and couple free throws in first half, and it’s four-to-six-point game at the half,” he said.
Freeport Area got 18 points from fourth-year starting point guard Vinnie Clark, while Jason Kijouski added 17.
Fourteen players recorded field goals for the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.
Tyson Webb shared game-high scoring honors with Clark, finishing with 18 points. Gabe Carbonara added 14 for Derry Area, while Nate Papuga chipped in seven.
Derry Area is back on its home court at 7:30 p.m. today when it plays Mount Pleasant Area in an exhibition contest.
