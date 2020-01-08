Over the last couple days, Derry Area’s Aidan Bushey had a talk with his coaches about — in his words — letting the game come to him.
And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
After Bushey, DA’s 6-foot senior guard, knocked down three threes and had 11 points in the first quarter, Yough went to a box-and-one on him and even a triangle-and-two and then back to man-to-man on the Trojans.
Didn’t matter.
Bushey still ended up with 27 points — not to mention 10 rebounds — 6-foot-1 senior forward Tanner Nicely was also in double digits in scoring with 14 along with two steals, and three other players had at least five points as Derry Area jumped out to a lead of 14 in the second quarter, answered every run Yough made and pulled away in the fourth for a 64-49 WPIAL Section 1-AAAA boys’ basketball win Tuesday over the visiting Cougars.
It was a six-point game nearly midway though the fourth quarter, when Bushey had only three points. But he — and the rest of the Trojans — got everyone involved, and the result was the second section victory for the Trojans (2-1, 4-7) to move into a three-way tie for second place with Highlands and Mount Pleasant behind Knoch.
“Yough did everything they could to try and stop Aidan. Credit him for working hard,” remarked DA head coach Tom Esposito.
“I don’t think he took too many bad shots. But when you have a shooter like him, there’s more good than bad with him putting the ball up.
“I thought we moved the ball well on offense. We got everybody a lot of touches and moved their defense.
“If we face a gimmick defense, Aidan’s not going to break it himself. The other four guys are going to have to do it.”
Nicely got his. And it was — as is often the case — a quiet 14, not that there’s anything wrong with that.
“He’s such a silent player. No one hardly notices him,” Esposito commented.
“Tanner has stepped up his scoring-wise. It seems he’s always in the right spot.”
Don’t forget, Derry Area is having to try and get it done minus guard Justin Huss, who is out for the rest of the season after suffering a broken leg two and a half weeks ago. But just having Huss there last night, crutches and all, meant a lot to the Trojans...Bushey in particular.
“It’s mostly mental,” Bushey said of having to play without Huss. It’s tough just not having him out there.
“But having him here tonight was big, even on the sideline. That was big for everyone, including the fans, but especially us.”
“We’ve had to adjust without him,” Esposito acknowledged, “...not so much in our philosophy, though. We’re still doing the same things on both ends of the floor that we did when we had him.
“But what Justin brought to the team outside of scoring, with the intangibles...we’re not going to replace that. We’re never going to replace what Justin brought to the basketball team.
“When it happened, we said right then that we had to refocus and needed everyone else to pick it up as a team, and I think they are.
“Tanner Nicely and Sam Jones are doing their part. And I feel that Josh Ulery and Tyson Webb are stepping up and doing the best they can in their roles.”
A 6-foot-4 junior forward, Jones finished with seven points and eight rebounds. Ulery, a junior guard, added five points and as many rebounds, junior point guard Ryan Bushey collected five points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals, and — off the bench — sophomore guard Webb had two boards and a pair of steals.
But it was Bushey — Aidan, that is — who got DA going against Yough, which is winless in the section at 0-3 (4-8 overall). After both teams exchanged baskets four times with the score tied at 9-9, Bushey hit successive three-pointers — and three in all — in the first quarter to give the Trojans a 15-11 lead.
It was then that Yough when to that box-and-one on Bushey to start the second. However, that didn’t work, either, as Derry Area actually opened up a 27-13 advantage at the 2:46-mark on a steal and layup followed by two free throws from Bushey, who had eight more points in the frame to give him 19 at halftime.
“For the most part, I’m just trying to slow things down and let the game come to me,” Bushey offered. “The coaches really got my mind right with that.
I’m just trying to slow the game down as much as I can. If I get the ball, I still try to do what I do best. If not, I try to get other guys open.
“I just have to keep working, whether it’s for me or my teammates...to try and get them the ball when they’re open. I’m not going to beat the box-and-one myself. I’m going to let the other four guys do it.”
Yough, meanwhile, put the ball in the hands of junior guard Gamal Marballie, who wasn’t to be outdone with a game-high 30 points — mostly on drives to the hoop — in addition to five rebounds and a handful of steals.
Over the last two and a half minutes of the second quarter, Marballie had six points and the Cougars 10 to only two total for the Trojans as Yough closed to within 29-23 at the break despite having to face constant pressure by DA.
“That’s probably the most full-court defense we’ve played all season,” Esposito indicated. “I felt we could pressure them.
“But we still let Marballie get to the basket too much. We have to work on our mid-line defense, and that’s on me.”
Yough went back to straight man-to-man to begin the second half and, on two drives by — you guessed it — Marballie, got it down to four points at 31-27. But the Trojans had their first response by scoring eight of the next 13 points to take it back up to nine, 39-30, on a trey by Bushey at 2:49 of the third period.
Right after that, the Cougars again switched to a junk defense. However, they still trailed by eight at the conclusion of three quarters (45-37), thanks to a conventional three-point play by junior guard Tyler Zerone.
“The first way to beat the box-and-one is play great defense and push the ball up the floor so they can’t set up in it,” Esposito explained. “I thought we did do that pretty well.
“When we did set up in the half-court, we moved the ball pretty well. We tried to keep the pressure on them offensively as well as defensively.”
Derry Area’s Jones then scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to make it a double-digit lead once more at 50-37. Yough did get it down to six, 50-44, with 4:49 left on another old-fashioned three-point play, this one from Marballie, but Nicely dropped in a runner in the lane and scored on a tip-in to start a 14-0 spurt to put it out of reach.
For Yough, Marballie was the lone player in double figures in points. Zerone had eight points, and senior guard Raymond Halahurich six, and 6-foot-8 senior forward Josh O’Bradovich nine rebounds before fouling out.
Next for DA is a key section trip to once Knoch (3-0, 8-1) on Friday (7:30 p.m.). The Knights are atop the section.
“Every section game’s big,” Esposito responded. “We know that Knoch and Highlands are above the other teams in the section.
“They’re very good. They’re very well-coached. We’re going to have to play very solid defense and not waste possessions against them.”
DA’s junior varsity picked up its first win of the season, 53-42. Darius Hudspath and Elijah Penich each had 12 points, and Nick Detore 10 while Roman Dorazio contributed eight for the Trojans (1-4).
YOUGH (49)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.