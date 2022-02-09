Trojans battle second-place Bucs in section loss

The Derry Area boys’ basketball team battled host Burrell in the first half Tuesday before the Bucs pulled away after the break for a 79-62 WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 victory.
The Trojans — who fell to 1-11 in the section and 5-13 overall — led the Bucs 20-19 after the first quarter and were down by only two points, 35-33, at halftime.
“For the past few weeks, we’ve improved which has enabled us to be a bit more efficient offensively,” Derry Area coach Tom Esposito said. “Our young guys gained a ton of experience playing in the brutal section we play in with most teams returning three to five senior starters. But nothing is a given — we have to work hard and not accept just working hard.
“All of our underclassmen, who will be our nucleus next year has learned a ton of basketball, but they need to be accountable in the offseason and work hard to improve their individual skills, so we’re not packing up the equipment before the playoffs start. We have to learn how to win just like Burrell did when it came to crunch time.”
Burrell (8-3 in section, 12-8 overall), the second place team in the section, got its offense going after halftime. The Bucs held a 23-12 scoring edge in the third to take a 13-point cushion going into the final frame. Burrell outscored Derry Area 21-17 in the fourth.
“We set the tempo early and were right there at halftime. Despite Burrell shooting lights out in the third quarter, we hung around at eight to 12 points with a lot of time left,” Esposito said. “We just didn’t capitalize when we forced Burrell into a rushed shot or turning the ball over. A few times we’d either miss a layup or waste a possession with a turnover.
“They did what a quality playoff team should’ve done — they never lost their composure. I never have to question our guys work ethic and the thing that makes me most proud is hearing a very good basketball coach who has won WPIAL championships and now a very good referee tell me after the game, ‘Your team improved since the start of the season, they listen to you and they work very hard.’”
Added Esposito: “I am blessed to coach great young men who give us all they have and so fortunate to have an assistant coach in Matt Polinsky. Neal McClarren, another former player of mine, is also a valuable asset to our coaching staff.”
Tyson Webb led the Trojans with 20 points, including two three-pointers. Gabe Carbonara (15) and Nate Papuga (11) also finished in double figures for Derry Area.
Burrell boasted four players in double digits. Mackey Bennie led all scorers with 22, while Donovan Callahan added 19. Brandon Coury and Tucker Bitar added 10 apiece.
Derry Area will honor two of its seniors — Tyson Webb and Jake Watson — at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Homer-Center in an exhibition matchup. Esposito formerly coached the District 6 Wildcats.
“We’ve been going at it since April when Tyson was in the gym a few weeks after losing to Quaker Valley in the playoffs, and it’s a shame we have one game left,” Esposito said. “I sat with Jake and Tyson a bit on the bus ride home and told them both I’m very proud of them, and told Tyson, ‘I’ve been coaching varsity basketball for 24 years and you’re the most dedicated player I’ve ever coached.’ We are determined to send Tyson and Jake off with a (win) in the Trojan Empire Thursday night. They deserve it.”
“It’s February and that’s the time of year teams either come together or fall apart,” he added. “I am proud of our guys. Despite our record, we’re coming together. (It’s) a good sign for next year in a new section, which hopefully brings us closer to home and playing teams we’ve played very well against with our exhibition schedule.”
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.