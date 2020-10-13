The Derry Area boys’ golf team had so much fun at Monday’s WPIAL Class 2A Semifinal, the Trojans wanted to keep playing through the night.
“They wanted to go to (Latrobe) Elks when we got back to play nine more,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “They were disappointed when I told them it would be dark.”
One thing is certain after their latest round: Derry Area is turning into a WPIAL power in Class 2A golf.
The Trojans proved as much again on Monday.
Derry Area advanced to Thursday’s WPIAL Class 2A championship for the second consecutive season after finishing as one of the top three teams during Monday’s WPIAL Class 2A Team Semifinal at Duck Hollow Golf Club in Uniontown.
“It’s a whole different feel when you are no longer an unknown,” Smeltzer said. “I am very proud of these young men. They love the game. They want to win.”
Derry Area fired a 418 as a team on Monday, second only to Sewickley Academy, a traditional powerhouse, and last season’s WPIAL Class 2A Team Champion.
Derry Area finished just 10 strokes from Sewickley Academy, and one ahead of third-place Carmichaels, which carded a 419. Greensburg Central Catholic was left out of the district championship match by two strokes, taking fourth place overall with a 421.
“Last year, we were definitely a team that had nothing to lose and everything to prove,” Smeltzer said. “This year was different. You know you are becoming a known entity when you see the Sewickley Academy players looking at the leaderboard and you overhear them say ‘Wow, Derry is close.’”
“Sewickley is the team to beat, and I’ll tell you what, we came in second, but we were only ten strokes behind them. That is exciting and nothing to be ashamed of.”
Now, the Trojans are just hoping for the opportunity to compete for a WPIAL Class 2A championship on Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver Township.
Derry Area administrators received notification on Monday that five school district personnel tested positive for COVID-19, which immediately postponed all activities and athletic events through Sunday.
Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller said that district administrators plan to meet on Tuesday morning to discuss competing in the WPIAL Class 2A golf championship.
“Our kids have progressed through the season,” Miller said. “They’ve put in the work, they’ve put in the time and have achieved enough to qualify for the WPIAL tournament. We have to look at the contact tracing and assess if those kids can participate in accordance with the health and safety plan.”
Ryan Bushey led the Trojans on Monday with a solid 76, while Bryce Baum carded an equally-impressive 78. Hunter Jurica shot an 84, while Ashton Beighley carded an 87 and Antonio Hauser came in at 93.
“Ryan has been shooting low all season, and to have Bryce come in at 78 was huge,” Smeltzer said. “To get two kids in the 70s, that’s what it takes.”
The Trojans know what it takes to advance to the WPIAL Class 2A Team Championship.
And now, they’re headed back to the title match.
Smeltzer felt confident about the Trojans’ chances early in the morning.
“It was pretty windy at the start, and the first and 10th tees sit up high on the hillside at Duck Hollow, but we managed to get off the team really well,” Smeltzer said. “As I watched players from other teams throughout the round, I felt pretty good about our chances.”
This season, the Trojans earned 11 wins for their third section championship in four years. The streak started in 2017 when Derry Area won the first section title in golf since 1974, the lone championship at the time. The Trojans added to it with another section title in 2019 and a third in four years — the first outright title — this season.
Last season, Derry Area also advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A team championship where the Trojans finished fifth in the district. Derry Area was the third-place team in last season’s semifinal behind North Catholic and Quaker Valley, and the Trojans finished fifth in Class 2A, ahead of Riverside, as Sewickley Academy captured the team championship.
The Trojans improved their standing by 24 strokes from last season’s semifinal to Monday.
The Trojans will hopefully be looking for more if they have an opportunity to compete on Thursday.
“Our kids have a lot of talent, and I felt going into the semifinals that we had the potential to advance again and score even lower than we did last year,” Smeltzer said. “Last year was a surprise. I didn’t get my hopes up until the final scores came in. This year, I felt pretty confident when the scores started coming in.”
