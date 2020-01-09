It was a great evening for Derry Area’s wrestling program.
Derry Area fans had the chance to witness another 100-career match-winner, the first Trojan female varsity wrestler to start a home match in school history, and one last chance to nail down a final playoff spot.
Derry Area kept its playoff hopes alive after thumping visiting Frazier, 60-24, in a key WPIAL Class AA Section 3-B match Wednesday on Senior Night.
In a meet that was decided by only falls and forfeits, Derry Area (2-2, 5-5) had virtually no problems rolling through Frazier’s (0-4, 0-7) lineup, winning the first eight weight classes to build a 48-0 lead.
The Trojans claimed 10 of 14 bouts, four by falls and six by forfeit en route to section victory.
“Overall, we did well today, but we wrestled a little sloppy,” said Derry Area head coach Mike Weinell. “There were a lot of matches where we were just rolling around instead of just doing basic wrestling, so we’re going to stress that.
“We didn’t want to win the match because of just forfeits. We wanted to win them on the mat head-to-head, which we did tonight, and i was pleased with that.”
Junior Ty Cymmerman collected a forfeit in the second bout of the dual meet to earn his 100th career victory to become only the 14th grappler in school history to join the Century Club.
“I’m glad it happened at a home match,” Cymmerman said. “It feels great, knowing that I will join all the people before me who had 100 wins.”
Next up for Cymmerman could be to break his school’s all-time win record, which is held by Troy Dolan Jr. (170) followed by Micky Phillippi (169).
“He has a great chance to break the school record,” Weinell said. “But, that wouldn’t happen until next year.”
The final bout of the meet featured DA’s first female wrestler in school history to take the mat for the Trojans.
Senior Bethany Allen represented the Trojans in the 113-pound weight class. Although Allen lost the match when she suffered a fall with only one second remaining in the second period (3:59), it brought tremendous excitement to her teammates, coaches and fans.
“I was a little nervous…actually a lot,” Allen said. “I really wanted to win. I just kept thinking, ‘Go out there strong and wrestle hard, and maybe I’ll get a win.’”
Allen’s nerves were evident the second she stepped on the mat and was immediately penalized one point by the referee for a technical violation for wearing a bracelet on her wrist.
However, her nerves quickly disappeared as soon as the whistle sounded and she began to take several aggressive shots on her opponent’s legs.
Allen battled hard throughout the first period, but trailed, 3-0. In the second, Frazier’s Jacob Kordich escaped from the bottom position and later took down Allen and eventually turned her on her back for near-fall points.
Allen continued to battle fiercely off her back, but was unable to escaped the fall with one tic left on the clock.
“I’m kind of happy with my match (tonight) because I wrestled hard,” Allen said. “I took a lot of shots that I usually don’t take. When I first took the guy (Kordich) down, I heard everyone scream, and I was a really excited.”
“We weighed Bethany in with Alex Cole,” Weinell said. “Alex is the starter right now. But, It was Senior Night, and we wanted to get her a match. We knew it would be a good matchup either way with her or Alex.
“She wrestled her butt and did a great job. The entire team, coaches and fans were behind her.
Hopefully, this is something she will remember forever.”
The meet started with Colton McCallen scoring a fall in 1:10 over Jake Thomas to put the Trojans up, 6-0.
DA received five straight forfeits, including Ty Cymmermanss at 126 and continued with Alex Sobota (132), Nick Reeping (138), Connor Lucas (145) and Garrett Lenhart at 152.
Austin Siko recorded the second fall for the Trojans at 160 when he pinned Danny Barnett in 3:46.
Michael Kelly accepted another Trojan forfeit at 170 before the Commodores finally got on the board.
Joseph Maczko registered a second-period fall over Dakota Beeman in 3:53 to make the score 48-6.
DA’s Eric Catone retured the favor when he pinned Noah Phillips in 47 seconds to extend the Trojans’ lead, 54-6.
Matthew Kordich put the Commodores in double digits (54-12) when he recieved the final forfeit of the meet at 220.
DA’s Noah Cymmerman (285) collected the final victory for the Trojans with a first-period fall over Dylan Slebodnik in 40 seconds.
The Commodores finished out the meet, winning the final two bouts by falls. Trent Hayes pinned Tristan Fischer in 57 seconds while Kordich pinned Allen in 3:59.
“Overall, it was a great night,” Weinell said. “To see McCallen and Siko get pins, and to see Bethany get to wrestle in front of the home crowd on Senior Night, and to watch Cymmerman get his 100th career victory was a great night for everybody.”
Derry Area’s last section match is next Wednesday (7 p.m.) at Mount. Pleasant. to determine the third and final playoff spot from the sub-section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.