Derry Area’s wrestling team fell behind early and never was able to fully recover the rest of the way, dropping its WPIAL Section 6-AA home opener to Valley, 42-34.
The Vikings came blasting out of the gate, winning the first five bouts to nearly put the Trojans (1-1, 4-3 overall) away quickly.
Darnell Coaston got things rolling for the Vikings with a fall in 3:36 over Zander Nuttall at 139 pounds.
Paula Sanchez accepted a forfeit at 145 before Ryan Long score another fall against Zachary Panichelle in 3:39 at 152 to put the Vikings up 18-0.
The Vikings (2-0, 6-1 overall) added to their lead (30-0) after receiving two consecutive forfeits by Kyren Veasly (160) and Charles Perkins (172), respectively.
This had second-year Derry Area head coach Troy Dolan concerned.
“We sort of got ourselves in a hole to start,” Dolan said, “we gave up a little bit too much early, but we did a nice job from heavyweight and back through our lightweights.”
Nathan Barkley stopped the bleeding and put the trojans on the board when he received a forfeit at 189.
But, the Vikings once again scored a fall, this time at 215 as LaMontae Jones flattened Ethan Bendel in 4:14.
Both teams traded victories in the next two weight classes.
DA’s Leo Filler pinned Corey Pinson in :42 at 289, while Raydn Thomas accepted a forfeit at 107 for the Vikings.
“I was happy for Leo,” Dolan said. I was happy to see him get his first win tonight.”
The Trojans were finally able to string a few victories together, winning the remaining four bouts, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Anthony Mucci (114) and teammate Dylan Klim (121) both scored falls for the Trojans. Mucci pinned Xavier Ross in 3:02, while Klim flattened Brendon Knuckles in 4:35.
Brett Klim followed with a 10-2 major decision victory over Jose Martinez at 127 to bring Derry closer, 42-28.
“All of our lightweights shifted up tonight, and it was nice to see them all get wins,” Dolan said.
“It was nice to see Mucci and the Klims go up a weight (class) and not be worried about it, and just going after it.”
Meanwhile, Max Dorperak ended the meet when he accepted a forfeit in the final bout at 127 to set the final.
“I thought we did a nice job of getting some pins when we could,” Dolan said. “But, I still think we need to work on not getting pinned in close matches. We just can’t let that happen in big matches.
“We know we have some holes to fill and some inexperience, so we know that dual meets are going to be kind of tough for us this season.
“Overall, I think individual tournaments are where we’re going to excel this year. So, we will have counties and Southmoreland coming up, which we’re looking forward to…guys like Mucci, and the Klim brothers. They’ll have a good chance of competing, and hopefully, we’ll get them up there on the podium.”
Dolan knows that there are brighter days ahead for his team. It will just take some time.
“It’s tough to get mad at guys who have been wrestling only one or two years. But they give it their all,” Dolan said. “There’s not too much to be really frustrated about at this point, we just have to keep working.”
Derry Area will next hit the mats to take on backyard rival Greater Latrobe Dec. 19 for an exhibition contest.
