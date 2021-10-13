Make it three in a row for the Derry Area boys’ golf team.
And this time, the Trojans mean business.
The Derry Area boys’ golf team advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A Team championship for the third consecutive season during Tuesday’s WPIAL Class 2A Team Semifinal at Meadowink Golf Course.
The only difference from previous seasons: This time, the Trojans finished as the top team in their semifinal grouping — and the only one to break 400 — as the Derry Area golfers finished with a 396. That outdistanced second-place North Catholic by 20 strokes, and traditional Class 2A powerhouse Sewickley Academy by 22 strokes. Sewickley Academy has won the last eight WPIAL Class 2A team championships. Burgettstown was the last team other than Sewickley Academy to win a WPIAL Class 2A team championship in 2012, as the Blue Devils bested the Panthers by four strokes.
The Trojans want to change that.
“To go out there, and to beat a team like Sewickley Academy … that is a big deal,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “Our kids wanted to beat them because they know that they have been the team to beat for a long while, so this feels good.”
Now, the Trojans have to do it again.
They’ll have their chance on during the WPIAL Class 2A Team Championships, which is scheduled for Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon. The Trojans will square off with North Catholic and Sewickley Academy — teams from their bracket — in addition to Quaker Valley, Carmichaels and Waynesburg Central from Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Of the finalists, Derry Area posted the second-best score, 11 strokes behind Quaker Valley, which were the medalists in the other semifinal. Carmichaels shot a 402 on Tuesday, while North Catholic (416), Waynesburg Central (417) and Sewickley Academy (418) were each separated by one stroke.
“Now, we have to prepare for the next step: The finals,” Smeltzer said. “Cedarbrook has been a tough course for us, but the way we are playing right now, we are certainly capable.”
Derry Area has been involved in the WPIAL Class 2A Team Playoffs four of the last five seasons. Derry Area, as a team, finished sixth in the district during the WPIAL Class 2A championship match last season. In 2019, Derry Area also advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A team championship, where the Trojans finished fifth in the district.
Last season, the Trojans finished second in their semifinal by 10 strokes, only to Sewickley Academy. Two seasons ago, the Trojans were third in their semifinal, and in 2017, Derry Area didn’t advance beyond the semifinal.
This season, the Trojans were the medalists in their semifinal and second overall among championship match qualifiers behind Quaker Valley.
A trio of juniors led the way for the Trojans, as Ashton Beighley shot a 1-over-par-73, while Hunter Jurica and Antonio Hauser both fired a 4-over-par-76. Seniors Jon Hugus and Nick Thomas added an 84 and 87, respectively for the Trojans, while Will Hugus also shot a 95.
“I couldn’t be any happier for this group of young men,” Smeltzer said. “They have worked hard. The seniors, Nick, Jon and Will Hugus, they have worked for four years to get to where we are. These juniors, I kept telling everyone in August to look for big things from them and they have certainly proven to be a triple threat.”
Beighley was the overall low medalist with his 1-over-par-73.
“Ashton Beighley couldn’t have timed his season-best score any better,” Smeltzer said. “When (Beighley) came down over the hill from 18 and said that he shot 73 … that was huge.”
Smeltzer said that Hauser walked into the clubhouse and she could see in his eyes that it was a good score. Hauser, who shot a 76, nearly qualified for the state tournament. Jurica, who is headed to the PIAA Class 2A Individual State Tournament, also shot a 76 on Tuesday.
“Jon Hugus walked in all smiles and we knew we were sitting pretty,” Smeltzer said. “It seemed like a long wait for the final groups to come in, but when Nick Thomas came in at 87, we started to do the math, and Sewickley needed to score in the 60s to knock us out of the top spot. We turned a lot of heads, I think.”
The Trojans have been doing the same for the last five years.
The Derry Area boys finished 11-1 this season as a team and won its fourth section championship in five seasons. Derry Area won its first section title in golf during this run in the 2017 season. The Trojans added to that with another section title in 2019 and a third in four seasons — and first outright title — in 2020. Derry Area’s only loss this season — which separated the Trojans from their second consecutive outright section title — was a heartbreaking three-stroke defeat against section co-champion Greensburg Central Catholic at Mount Odin. GCC finished fourth in Tuesday’s team semifinal, one spot from advancing to Thursday’s championship, with a 438.
Smeltzer vividly remembers those early seasons in the district playoffs.
“Three years ago at River Forest Country Club, I watched us bounce around the leaderboard as the scores came in,” Smeltzer said. “We would go from the top three, down to four or five, and jump back up. I remember Mount Pleasant was there with us and one of their players looked at me and said, “Coach, your team has got this.”
“He was right, and we headed to Cedarbrook. But this year was different because Hunter Jurica went out in the first group, came in at 76, and we never moved from the top spot on the leaderboard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.