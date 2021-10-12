After capturing the section title outright last year, the Derry Area boys golf team entered the 2021 season with high expectations — chief among them winning a fourth section championship in five seasons.
You can check that one off the list.
The Trojans finished 11-1 this season and shared the WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 title with co-champion Greensburg Central Catholic.
“We knew coming into the season that with who we had coming back that we should be in contention once again this year,” Derry Area head coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “I really thought we could run the table and have an undefeated section season this year, but Greensburg Central Catholic played spoiler on their course and beat us by three strokes (at Mount Odin).”
Led by a trio of seniors and another three juniors, the Trojans are now ready to compete in the WPIAL Class 2A Team Golf Semifinals today at Meadowink Golf Course. With the considerable amount of talent on this Derry Area lineup, Smeltzer’s expectations for this season go beyond winning another section title.
“Our hope is, our expectation is to be in that top three at Cedarbrook and move onto states,” Smeltzer said.
But the Trojans must first advance to the WPIAL Class 2A championship, which is slated for Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course. To do so, they will need to finish in the top three at Meadowink among their group of Bishop Canevin, Burrell, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Central Catholic, Keystone Oaks, North Catholic, Riverview, Sewickley Academy and Valley.
Last year, the Trojans advanced to the district championship for a second consecutive season. Derry Area, as a team, finished sixth in the WPIAL Class 2A championship match last season. In 2019, Derry Area also advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A team championship where the Trojans finished fifth in the district.
Derry Area’s lineup contains a number of experienced players, as Ryan Bushey was the only player from last year’s lineup who graduated.
“This team realizes that they are in it together, that when you’re playing in the team competition, you need each other,” she said.
Derry Area juniors Hunter Jurica, Antonio Hauser and Ashton Beighley represented the team on Sept. 30 at the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Golf Championships at Allegheny Country Club, with Jurica advancing to the PIAA Class 2A State Golf Tournament at Heritage Hills in York on Oct. 18.
“As the season went on, my juniors just continued to hold their own,” Smeltzer said. “And Hunter Jurica, his season average in the section was a 36.5, which is outstanding.”
Meanwhile, Smeltzer said seniors Nick Thomas, Will Hugus and Jon Hugus have also provided consistency to the Trojans’ lineup, continuously improving throughout the season.
“As a whole, our players continue to bring down their averages,” Smeltzer said. “Our team average was probably somewhere 202-203, which is very good. We had a few matches where we dropped below that 200 mark.”
The team closed the season with dominant wins against Geibel and Yough, 201-294 and 202-304, respectively. Thomas fired off back-to-back 39s in those two matches.
“It was the first time in his high school career that he broke 40,” Smeltzer said. “His consistency and work ethic enable him to do that.”
Smeltzer said Will Hugus and Jon Hugus have both provided senior leadership throughout the season and are peaking at the right time heading into the postseason.
“I’m thrilled that they got into the starting lineup this year,” Smeltzer said. “They were two kids who showed up all the time and put in the work, and finally, the first week of practice, at the end we rolled the averages, and they were in the top six.”
The team’s work ethic and commitment to practicing does not, however, outweigh their joy in playing golf. Oftentimes, Smeltzer said it is sometimes a struggle to get her players off this course — which is not at all a bad thing.
“That’s the kind of kids they are,” Smeltzer said. “They don’t miss practice unless they have a legit reason. And that doesn’t come up very often at all. They want to play. They show up every day. They work hard every day.”
The Derry Area golf team has enjoyed success over the past five seasons, as the Trojans streak began in 2017 when they won the first section title in golf since 1974. With the number of players in Derry Area’s current lineup who can shoot below 40 in any given match, Smeltzer believes this group might be one of the school’s all-time best.
“I really believe that as a whole group that this is probably one of our best teams ever, maybe,” she said. “I can’t go back to what it was like in the 70s and 80s. I can only look from about 2006 on up until now. But the combination is probably the best combination that I’ve seen at Derry since I’ve been with the program.”
While that question might be up for debate, there is no doubt that this talented group of Trojans are ready to make a run at the WPIAL title and possibly beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.